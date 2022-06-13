90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins stuns in latest video, impresses with improved English

In a recent post, Karine Martins stunned 90 Day Fiance fans with her looks and improved English. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins showed off her full makeup look as part of a social media partnership and also impressed fans with her English skills.

The Brazilian native and mother of two took 90 Day fans through a makeup tutorial that she narrated in English and Portuguese.

90 Day viewers never saw Karine be able to speak English apart from a few words while she appeared in the franchise, so her English in the video was totally improved.

Karine has been back living in the US for over a year after she and her now-estranged husband Paul moved back and forth from Brazil for several years.

Paul and Karine appeared on two seasons of Before the 90 Days, followed by stints on The Other Way and Happily Ever After? before they were fired from the network for domestic violence accusations.

Karine Martins flaunted her English skills in a makeup video

Karine used her Instagram page to share a post that was tagged in a partnership with a makeup company.

The promotional makeup tutorial video first featured Karine speaking in English to her almost 450k followers will a full face of makeup and her hair done.

She followed her initial narration with an introduction in Portuguese before she jumped into the tutorial, where she spoke both English and Portuguese.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The almost 10-minute-long video took fans through her makeup routine, where she talked about how she used the products and what they were.

In the caption, Karine wrote, “Hi my loves. How long, but I’m back. Already showing my basic make up in partnership with @siiacosmetics I want to know what you think and if you miss it leaving your message here in the comments. A big kiss to all.”

Karine Martins has been showing off her confidence on social media

After taking a more than month-long hiatus from social media after being charged with domestic violence, Karine has been back and active on Instagram.

She has shared several mirror selfies in different tight tiny outfits taken in the same room.

Her confidence and apparent happiness have shown through in the photos where she looks good.

Most recently, Karine wore a biker short and crop top set while feeding fish and holding a dog.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.