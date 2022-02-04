90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins slams fake Instagram pages requesting ‘financial help’ on her behalf

Karine Martins warns against fake Instagram pages. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins just issued a disclaimer after finding out that fake social media pages have been requesting money on her behalf. Karine posted a statement and told her followers that she is not affiliated with anyone asking for financial help.

The mom-of-two has been going through a tumultuous time following her split from husband Paul Staehle. It’s unclear where Karine currently resides after she packed up and left the Louisville, Kentucky home she once shared with Paul and their boys — who are still living with their dad.

Recently Paul spoke out and said he was the only one financially taking care of Pierre and Ethan. However, whatever Karine’s financial situation might be, she wants people to know that she’s not asking anyone for money.

Karine Martins slams fake pages requesting money in her name

The 90 Day Fiance star took to social media after finding out that there are Instagram pages with her name and information requesting money from people.

Karine denied any association with that and wrote a post on Instagram warning her followers that she’s not the one behind those pages.

“It was just brought to my attention that there are Instagrams with my information asking for financial help,” wrote Karine. “As you guys know I have never asked [for] anything and I stand by that decision.”

“[Not] now or ever [will] I need financial help” Karine continued. “It’s not easy but I don’t think that my personal matters should… be on [the] internet anymore. I ask you guys to report any account that is not mine.”

Before ending her post, Karine listed her two official Instagram accounts and made it known, “I do not own any other Instagram accounts.”

Meanwhile, speaking of finances, Karine’s estranged husband Paul claimed he has been independently financially supporting their two kids since Karine moved out.

Karine Martins says she won’t speak on current situaiton with her kids

The 90 Day Fiance star recently admitted that she’s been getting a lot of questions on social media about the current situation with her boys.

However, Karine said she won’t be speaking on the matter and it seems her ongoing divorce has a lot to do with that.

Karine wrote in an Instagram post, “I have been getting a lot of messages and comments asking about my children. I understand that this whole situation arouses curiosity. As everybody knows I have an ongoing process and I can’t provide any more specific information about that!”

She continued, “Also, I have never wanted to expose them… [on] social media, so in my profile, you will see very little or nothing related to them.”

“I understand that there is curiosity about what is going on and how my kids are. At the moment that is all I feel comfortable sharing,” Karine added.

