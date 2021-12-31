90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins hints at ending her marriage to Paul Staehle for the sake of their kids

Will Karine Martins divorce Paul Staehle. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins is considering a permanent split from husband Paul Staehle for the sake of their kids. Or at least that’s what we’re gathering from her latest post where she referred to her boys Pierre and Ethan being better off in two happy homes than one unhappy one.

If Karine does go through with the divorce it would have certainly been a long time coming as many people are surprised that the tumultuous couple is still together. There have been countless instances of disturbing behavior from both Paul and Karine and recently things have been escalating.

A week ago video footage from their Kentucky home showed Karine abusing Paul during an altercation. A few days later they had another confrontation after Paul received a message saying that Karine was cheating on him.

Now it seems the Brazilian native is doing some reflection but does that includes divorcing Paul?

Karine Martins hints at permanent split from Paul Staehle

The 90 Day Fiance star seems to be contemplating divorce from her husband and it wouldn’t be the first time. Divorce rumors have been swirling around the couple for several years but each time the toxic twosome ends up back together.

Now we’ll just have to wait and see if anything changes this time around but it seems Karine is considering a permanent split from Paul Staehle after their latest blowout.

The mom-of-two shared a photo of her sons on her Instagram Story along with a telling message.

“I had always heard that there is no love greater than ‘mother’s love,'” wrote Karine. “It turns out that it was definitely only possible to understand and agree with that thought after having [your] children.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She continued, “There’s nothing in this world I wouldn’t do for you because my love has no limits. It will be better to have two happy homes than one broken home for my babies.”

Pic credit:@staehlekarine/Instagram

Will Karine Martins divorce Paul Staehle?

We don’t know what will happen between the 90 Day Fiance couple because they’ve been down this road before.

It’s hard to keep track of how many times Karine and Paul have threatened each other with divorce and yet they keep finding their way back to each other.

At one point things got so bad that they filed restraining orders against each other and Karine even claimed that Paul sexually and physically abused her.

Despite the disturbing claims Karine and Paul both dropped the restraining orders against each other and reconciled.

With all that has happened, we won’t believe that these two will get divorced unless we see the documents signed and stamped by a judge.

Do you think Karine will really divorce Paul this time?

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.