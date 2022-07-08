90 Day Fiance: Kara Bass shares throwback video performing in China in leopard print dress

Kara showed off her vocal skills in a throwback video during a performance in China. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance newbie Kara Bass proved that she’s got quite the set of pipes when she shared a throwback video of herself performing in China.

Kara and her Venezuelan-born fiance Guillermo Rojer joined the cast of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance alongside five other new couples.

American-born Kara, a self-dubbed “cougar,” met Guillermo in the Dominican Republic, where she was working at the time. Guillermo was her server, and the duo had immediate chemistry, which eventually led to a romantic relationship.

Viewers learned so far this season that Kara works as a balloon artist, but that isn’t her only skill. The multi-talented Virginia native also sings, has danced competitively as a Latin dancer, and has done modeling work.

Kara Bass rocks the stage in leopard-print dress and thigh-high boots

Taking to Instagram on July 7, Kara shared a throwback video of herself performing while living in China before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“Picture this: Pre pandemic China (Jiuquan to be exact),” Kara began her caption. “I’ve just gotten my hands on this leopard print robe/gown thing that I cannot wait to wear for my debut performance of ‘If I ain’t got you’ by @aliciakeys .. it’s a good night and one to remember ✨🐆”

In the video, Kara showed off her impressive vocal skills, hitting every note and sounding just like Alicia Keys herself. She paired black, thigh-high boots with her leopard-print dress, which had a thigh slit on one side and boasted long sleeves and a square neckline. Kara opted for alien buns and a pair of black fishnet stockings to complete her fierce look.

Kara’s followers were impressed with her singing skills and took to the comments section to sing her praises.

90 Day Fiance are impressed with Kara’s vocal skills

Insinuating that she’s good enough to secure a spot on a popular reality TV singing show, one of her fans asked, “Have you ever tried out for The Voice or American Idol?”

“OMG!!!!” read another comment from an impressed fan, while one requested that Kara sing more on social media: “More singing bb ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

Another encouraging comment read, “You have a good voice for sure👏,” while one fan left two heart-eyed emojis to show their appreciation for Kara’s beautiful voice.

In addition to performing, The 90 Day Fiance newcomer is also a real estate agent in her home state of Virginia and has a separate Instagram account dedicated to buying and selling real estate, proving that she’s a Jill of all trades.

