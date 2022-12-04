90 Day Fiance: Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer welcome their first baby

90 Day Fiance couple Kara and Guillermo welcome a baby boy. Pic credit: Instagram/@karaleona

90 Day Fiance Season 9 couple Kara and Guillermo Rojer announced the birth of their first child, a boy they named Nicolas Antonio.

The 29-year-old Kara from Virginia met 23-year-old Guillermo from Venezuela while on a trip to the Dominican Republic. Guillermo was a waiter at the restaurant where they met.

Eight months later, Guillermo asked Kara to marry him, and she said “yes.” After she returned to the United States, she filed for Guillermo’s K-1 visa. The coronavirus pandemic stalled their plans for nearly a year, but Guillermo’s visa was approved, and he moved to be with his fiancé in the United States.

Kara got married to Guillermo on Season 9 of the show. She announced her pregnancy on the Tell All show after the season wrapped.

Kara and her co-star Thaís Ramone, who got married to Patrick Mendes in Season 9, announced their pregnancies at the same time. Thaís and Patrick had a baby daughter, Aleesi Ramone Mendes, on November 15.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Guillermo celebrated his birthday on December 2, the day before their son’s birth announcement.

“We are so thrilled to introduce our sweet baby boy Nicolas Antonio.” Kara captioned in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him already and how perfectly sweet he truly is. Thank you for all the well wishes and messages.”

Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiance couple waited until child’s birth to find out gender

When the couple announced they were expecting on the Tell All show, Kara revealed she was already 16 weeks pregnant. They opted to wait until birth to find out the gender of their baby.

A YouTube clip via TLC (below) shows footage from the 90 Day Fiance Tell All, where the two pregnancies were announced, including Kara’s.

Kara and Guillermo had some real and not-so-real drama in their storyline

Before the pregnancy, Guillermo told Kara he thought she partied too much and drank excessively.

Then there was the drawn-out laptop scandal that Kara claimed was a made-up argument suggested by TLC producers.

The worst moment came for the couple when Guillermo’s older brother, José Joaquin, passed away after a long-term health issue right before their nuptials. The couple celebrated his life at their wedding ceremony.

Given everything they’ve gone through as a reality TV couple, the birth of their child is the best news. Congratulations to Kara and Guillermo Rojer! We hope to see their beautiful family together soon!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.