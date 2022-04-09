90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata visits Disneyland with her mom and boys amid Asuelu breakup rumors

Kalani Faagata vacationed in Disneyland with her mom and her two sons, sans Asuelu. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fiance star Kalani Faagata recently enjoyed a getaway to Disneyland in sunny California with her sons and her mom.

Kalani and her boys, Oliver, 4, and Kennedy, 2, have been spending a lot of time together lately, as evidenced by her social media posts, without their dad and her husband, Asuelu Pulaa.

Kalani and Asuelu were introduced during Season 6 of the flagship series, giving viewers a glimpse inside of their rocky relationship.

Because of their tumultuous history, the rumor mill has been churning, and many 90 Day Fiance fans think Kalani and Asuelu might be headed for Splitsville.

Kalani Faagata enjoys Disneyland without husband Asuelu Pulaa

The Savage X Fenty ambassador‘s latest post on Instagram didn’t do anything to quell the breakup rumors. The 33-year-old California native enjoyed a trip to Disneyworld sans her husband.

“I’ve had hundreds of mom & daughter dates at Disneyland over the years. This was my mom’s first time back since the boys were born and it was just as magical as ever. Love my mama!” Kalani captioned an Instagram post from April 8.

In the carousel post, Kalani included a variety of snaps, posing with her mom Lisa, and kneeling down to pose alongside Oliver and Kennedy’s double stroller.

In another pic, Lisa could be seen walking hand-in-hand with the boys before joining them for a ride in a tea cup. Lisa also rode with Oliver in a kids’ car ride, Kalani’s sister Kolini joined the group for a ride on a train, and she finished off the series with a photo of a nighttime fireworks display amid a beautiful hot pink sky.

Lisa left a sweet message for her daughter in the comments that read, “I had the best time with you, my gweethearts and my little Snappy Doodles. Thank you for always taking such good care of your mama, you are appreciated my love ❤️”

90 Day Fiance star Kalani recently teased ‘lots of changes’ coming in her life

Asuelu’s absence from yet another family trip comes on the heels of Kalani hinting that “lots of changes” were coming her and the boys’ way in the near future.

During an Instagram Q&A last month, Kalani was asked how she and the boys were doing. She further fueled the rumors that she and Asuelu might be calling it quits if they haven’t already.

“We are doing well,” Kalani answered. “Lots of changes coming for us in the next few weeks/months that I hope will make everyone happier.”

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.