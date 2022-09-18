90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata in black off-shoulder dress is excited about pumpkin season

Kalani Faagata is ready for Fall as she poses with pumpkins. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Kalani Faagata is ready for spooky season as she poses with her boys in front of a giant pumpkin.

The 90 Day Fiance star has been attempting to post on social media more after taking a short break telling fans she was frustrated with the algorithm not showing her content to followers.

Kalani became known to viewers during Season 6 of the show. After meeting Asuelu, while on vacation, the two entered into a relationship and quickly became parents.

They married shortly after Asuelu moved to America but struggled to settle into married life.

Currently, the two are rumored to be on a break. It’s been over a year since Kalani has posted a picture of her husband on social media which has some fans wondering if their marriage is truly over.

Kalani doesn’t speak out much about her relationship troubles. Instead, she’s decided to focus on her children and creating lasting memories with them.

In a recent Instagram post, Kalani let her followers know that she’s ready for all things pumpkin.

Wearing an off-the-shoulder black dress, with her signature long hair in a braided side ponytail, Kalani posed in front of a giant Mickey Mouse-shaped pumpkin.

She had her two boys, Oliver and Kennedy, with her as they all smiled and posed together for the photo. A second pic shows her sons embracing each other and showing off their matching orange outfits.

Kalani captioned her post saying, “‘Tis the season 🎃💜💚🧡” as she anticipates the Fall holiday season.

Lately, Kalani has shared adventures with her boys. Disneyland seems to be one of their favorite places to go as they’ve visited more than once.

Kalani Faagata is a Savage X Fenty ambassador

Since her stardom has risen, Kalani has reaped some great benefits, including becoming an ambassador for Savage X Fenty.

The lingerie line is the brainchild of superstar Rihanna and has a mission of helping people of all shapes and sizes feel beautiful and embrace their curves.

As an ambassador, Kalani helps promote the line. She often posts on her Instagram, showing off the bras, swimsuits, and loungewear available in the collection.

Savage X Fenty hopes to send a message of confidence and inclusivity. As an ambassador, Kalani’s goal is to embrace that message and help others feel comfortable in the pieces.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.