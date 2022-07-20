90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata explains why she rarely posts on social media anymore

Kalani revealed the reason she’s been MIA on social media lately. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Kalani Faagata hasn’t been as active on social media lately, and she explained why to curious 90 Day Fiance fans.

Kalani’s large social media following is due in part to her appearance during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance alongside her Samoan-born fiance-turned-husband, Asuelu Pulaa.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Kalani and Asuelu’s often volatile relationship play out during their season. Their differences were exposed once Asuelu arrived in the U.S. on his K-1 visa, and they adjusted to life together in America.

With rumors swirling that she and Asuelu might be on the outs, most of Kalani’s Instagram shares these days involve her and Asuelu’s sons, Oliver and Kennedy. She also posts plenty of lingerie pics as one of the newest ambassadors for Savage X Fenty.

However, some of Kalani’s followers have taken notice and pointed out that she hasn’t been as active on social media as she once was.

During a recent Q&A in her Instagram Stories, Kalani addressed her social media absence.

Kalani Faagata explains social media absence to 90 Day Fiance fans

Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

The question from a curious follower read, “Why don’t you post more?? Not hate genuinely just curious.”

Along with a recent photo of herself getting a kiss from a whale, Kalani included her response, and she explained that Instagram itself is to blame.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Kalani slams Instagram, promises to post more in the future

“Because the algorithm sucks,” the 34-year-old mom of two began. “I spend time on content only for @instagram to decide to show it to 1/8 of my followers and it’s super frustrating. Then there’s a part of me that likes keeping things private from the world when everything falls apart. Lmfaoooo.”

Next, Kalani explained the story behind the photo of herself with a whale. She continued, “I didn’t even post about my birthday earlier this month. Here’s the gift my sister bought me. 🥰 I’ll try to post more, thanks for being here. 💝”

In the meantime, Kalani has left her fans wondering about the state of her marriage to Asuelu. When a fan asked Kalani in May whether she and Asuelu were still together, she gave a cryptic answer: “I’ll explain at the end of the month.”

The status of Kalani and Aseuleu’s marriage still remains to be seen, but according to most 90 Day Fiance fans, the couple will be headed for divorce soon.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.