90 Day Fiance: Just how much is Big Ed’s engagement ring worth?

Big Ed may not be great at dating but is great at choosing a ring. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life’s Big Ed and Liz Marie Woods are reportedly engaged. The two love birds were spotted together while out at dinner on a trip to Santa Barbara.

A cheeky fan got the scoop after asking to take a picture with the reportedly newly engaged couple. TLC fans are still trying to wrap their minds around the fact that Big Ed won over Liz, but we’ve got the scoop on the bling.

Did Big Ed invest in a decent ring?

Monsters & Critics got the chance to speak exclusively with Gemologist Kimberly Abruzzo from Rare Carat, who gave us some great insight into the diamond Liz was spotted wearing.

Big Ed chose well and opted for a larger gem instead of a small one. According to Kimberly, “Ed got Liz an approx 2ct Oval or Cushion shaped diamond three-stone ring.”

The insider gem lover also noted that “If he went for 2ct and the highest quality diamond in terms of color, clarity, and cut, Ed could’ve shelled out about $30K ‘big ones’ (sorry) on this diamond ring!”

Big Ed and Liz were caught celebrating

As previously reported, the 90 Day Fiance duo were also spotted at a club where it was revealed that Big Ed referred to Liz as his fiancee.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

TLC fans were a bit taken aback that the couple was even captured together, especially after how badly their relationship had ended. The last 90 Day Fiance fans heard was Big Ed’s aggressive name-calling of Liz.

The father of one even told her to “shut up” multiple times as she cried. Liz even shared a petition to get him fired from the show.

The photos look real to 90 Day Fiance fans

In photos obtained by TMZ, Liz can be seen sporting a shiny diamond on her ring finger. If the rumors are true, it is quite possible that TLC viewers will be able to see the engagement on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life.

Neither Big Ed nor Liz have confirmed the engagement, and it could very well be that the couple is under strict NDA orders from TLC and Sharpe Entertainment.

But if 90 Day Fiance viewers know anything, they know that Big Ed loves to brag, so the news won’t be hidden for too long.

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.