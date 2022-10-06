90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio shares message from troll about being hated

Juliana Custodio got a hateful message and shared it with 90 Day Fiance fans along with her response. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio recently proved that she still has haters out there despite not appearing at all in the 90 Day franchise since her time on Season 7.

Juliana has been busy living her best life as a fiancee and new mother but did make time to acknowledge a critic and clap back at them.

In the hater’s Instagram remark, they jabbed, “You are just hated naturally see Loren Brovarnik she is loved.” They were referencing popular 90 Day alum Loren Brovarnik who was originally on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance and who has gone on to have a lot of success in the franchise.

Juliana responded by saying, “I feel the opposite of hated.”

90 Day Fiance viewers got to know Juliana when she arrived in America and got married to Connecticut native and father of two, Michael Jessen.

After less than two years of marriage, the couple, with a 20-year age gap, split with Michael citing that they were a casualty of the pandemic, among other things.

Pic credit: @julianacustodioo/Instagram

Juliana Custodio has 90 Day Fiance haters

Juliana has consistently acknowledged her haters, and she did so even more while she was pregnant.

Juliana and Michael broke up in October 2021, and 90 Day viewers found out that a month later that Juliana had moved to Germany and was pregnant and in a relationship with somebody else.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During her time on the show, Juliana also seemingly took advantage of Michael’s money and bought her sister in Brazil a car without letting Michael know about the purchase ahead of time.

Juliana also would not allow a prenup, saying the famous line, “Mens doesn’t control me.”

Juliana Custodio was on the fence about putting her son on Instagram

Due to the backlash she faced on social media while pregnant regarding her quick life changes after Michael, she opened up about being skeptical of showing her son’s face on Instagram.

She did not want to open herself or her baby up to any unnecessary drama or hate.

However, Juliana decided to have her son Benjamin, named after her fiance Ben Obscura, be a part of her Instagram page.

She regularly shares posts on her page and Stories that are all about Benjamin and how he is growing up.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.