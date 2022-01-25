90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio says paternity test proves boyfriend Ben Obscura is the father of her unborn child

Juliana Custodio reveals a paternity test has been done for her unborn child. Pic credit: @JulianaCustodio/YouTube

90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio is shutting down the naysayers once and for all after rumors emerged that the paternity of her unborn child was in question.

Recent allegations claimed Juliana cheated on her then-husband Michael Jessen with his ex-wife’s husband while they were all living together and that the child could be his.

Juliana already refuted the claims and slammed the nasty reports. However, she recently admitted that a paternity test has proven that her boyfriend Ben Obscura is the father of her unborn child.

The mom-to-be shared a sweet post minutes ago raving about her boyfriend and his devotion to their family.

Juliana confessed to being the happiest she has ever been as they await the birth of their first child together. She also made it clear there is no doubt about the paternity of her baby.

Juliana Custodio says paternity test proves boyfriend is the father of her unborn child

The 90 Day Fiance star shared photos of herself and boyfriend Ben looking happier than ever as they enjoyed the sites in Italy.

“Here’s a picture of us in love enjoying our life. I couldn’t be happier with anyone else but you,” wrote Juliana in the Instagram post. “You are so devoted to our little family, you work so hard to support us, not only financially but emotionally.”

She added, “Since we got pregnant you became a real father and an amazing future husband. I couldn’t ask for anything different. You work so much and still find time to listen and take care of me!

The TLC star also threw shade at those who questioned the paternity of her child after recent reports claimed she cheated on her ex-husband.

“We made the baby exactly on Benjamin’s birthday. We know that for a fact :) no doubts it’s your baby, right?” wrote Juliana. “We also have a paternity test proving it. We will soon get married and hopefully, our family will only grow from there.”

Juliana Custodio says her baby is healthy and growing fast

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to rave about her boyfriend in the lengthy Instagram post where she said they are “soulmates and best friends!”

“You are the first partner who I feel that really cares about me! You are so patient with me, and now even more…I can’t wait for what [the]future has for us.”

The 23-year-old model also gave an update on her baby and noted that her unborn child is “healthy and growing fast!”

“I am super excited and can’t wait to spend time as a family unit!” added Juliana. “I am so excited and happy with the two loves of my life, my future husband and our child!”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.