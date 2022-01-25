90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio opens up about her past, admits she and her mom once ‘lived in the street’

Juliana Custodio shares details about her childhood. Pic credit: @JulianaCustodio/YouTube

90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio recently opened up about her childhood and revealed that she once lived in the street with her mom. Juliana is a glamorous model whose career has taken her to many exotic locations around the world but it’s a far cry from how her life started out.

We first met Juliana when she appeared on Season 7 of the popular TLC show with her now ex-husband Michael Jessen. The pair met at a yacht party in Croatia and fell madly in love and Juliana left her family in Brasil to start a new life with Michael in the U.S.

However, the couple’s marriage didn’t even last two years as Michael confirmed their split in 2021– on what would have been their second wedding anniversary. Soon after Juliana revealed that she was seeing someone else and they were expecting a child together.

Juliana has continued to travel the world for her modeling career and recently expressed that she’s happier than ever with boyfriend Ben Obscura as they await their first child together.

However, Juliana started off with very humble beginnings.

Juliana Custodio admits she once lived in the street

The 90 Day Fiance star recently opened up about her sad childhood during a game where Instagram users share five things about themselves.

Juliana revealed that her home was not a happy one because her dad was an alcoholic who ‘almost killed’ her mother.

“Last time I saw him I was five–He died [when] I was 14 for driving drunk,” shared Juliana. “So she escaped and we lived in the street for a while.”

Among the five things that she shared on social media, the 23-year-old model also confessed to having a job since she was eight years old.

“By the time I was 12 I had three jobs,” she said.

Juliana Custodio shares interesting details about her childhood

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to open up about her life prior to her stint on TV and admitted that she always dreamed of being a model.

“My whole life I worked [as] a seamstress and I always wanted to be the one wearing the clothes, not the one making it,” revealed Juliana.

The expectant mom also revealed how her dream of becoming a model finally started to materialize.

“I opened my own factory [at] 14 years old but I sold it so I could live in Sao Paulo and become a model,” explained Juliana. “My first country was China, I moved there [in] 2015…[it] was a horrible experience but I got signed with the best agency ever based in Milan.”

“I moved to Milan and since then my life changed forever,” added the TLC star.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.