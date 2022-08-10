90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio is down 20 pounds after recently giving birth to her baby boy

Juliana Custodio is already down 20 pounds since giving birth in mid-July. Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

Former 90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio has had a remarkable body bounceback since giving birth to her son Benjamin on July 19.

The 23-year-old Brazilian model shared during a Q&A with 90 Day fans on Instagram that she was feeling great in her body since delivering Benjamin.

Juliana says she is down 20 pounds already and has a goal to lose another 20. She cited Benjamin’s heavy weight at birth for how she was able to drop pounds so fast.

Juliana shared her entire pregnancy with fans on social media and frequently did Q&As to answer any questions fans might have about her experience.

She shared precious moments from the pregnancy, tips for expecting mothers, and asked for advice for her followers.

Juliana was on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance with her now-ex-husband, Michael Jessen. The pair split after less than two years of marriage with Juliana being in a new relationship and pregnant just one month later.

Juliana Custodio opened up about her 20-pound weight loss since giving birth

During a Q&A with fans on Instagram, Juliana was asked, “How are you feeling with your body [after being] pregnant?”

Juliana responded, “Amazing. I dropped 20 pounds so far, I still have 20 more to go, no diet only breastfeeding and also most of my weight was because my baby was heavy [laughing/crying and smiley face in heart emojis].”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

Juliana’s confidence in her postpartum body was on full display in a recent black bikini picture she shared with 90 Day fans on Instagram.

It looks like Juliana is living her best life as a mom and fans might be able to expect her to show off her body positivity more.

Juliana Custodio has chosen to show her baby boy on social media

Shortly before baby Benjamin was born, Juliana shared that was on the fence about showing him on social media at all.

She talked about the backlash and negativity she’s gotten on her posts from haters and trolls throughout her entire pregnancy as reason for not wanting to show her son.

Whatever doubt Juliana may have had in that regard doesn’t seem to have overpowered her desire to continue sharing her personal life on social media.

Since giving birth, Juliana appears to love showing off baby Benjamin and her fiance Ben Obscura through her Instagram page and Stories.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.