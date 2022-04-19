90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio got advice from followers after sharing concerns when her baby stopped kicking

Juliana Custodio had a pregnancy scare. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio had a recent pregnancy scare but her social media followers were able to reassure her that everything was okay.

The first-time mom shared concerns after her baby stopped kicking for a while, but other moms responded to Juliana’s post with a few helpful tips.

The 23-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Ben Obscura this summer following her split from estranged husband Michael Jessen. Juliana has been chronicling her pregnancy on social media and getting advice from other moms as the date for her baby boy’s arrival draws near.

However, despite her brief pregnancy scare a few days ago, Juliana’s baby is just fine.

Juliana Custodio got advice from followers after sharing concerns about her baby

The 90 Day Fiance star had a brief moment of concern after her baby boy– who’s usually very active–suddenly stopped kicking.

The mom-to-be took to social media and admitted that she was worried because “the baby didn’t kick today.” She also asked her Instagram followers if that was a normal occurrence.

Soon after seeking advice on her Instagram Story, someone managed to calm Juliana’s fears.

The Instagram user noted, “You only have to worry about kick counts in [the] third trimester–starting around 28 weeks.”

Juliana shared the comment which seemed to assuage her fears about a possible problem with her baby boy.

Juliana Custodio and her baby boy are doing fine

The 90 Day Fiance star soon found out that there was nothing for her to worry about and it seems the information she received from her social media followers was quite helpful.

Someone else also shared a few tips with Juliana on how to get her baby to start kicking again.

The Instagram user told the TLC alum to “walk around a bit” and try to drink a caffeinated beverage. Soon enough, things had indeed turned around for Juliana and she shared an update and thanked her social media followers for their help.

“We are excited because he moved a little bit,” revealed Juliana –who also shared a photo holding a cup possibly with the caffeinated beverage as the commenter suggested.

She continued, “Thank you everyone for all the tips. I love to share everything here, it helps me a lot hearing all the experiences.”

The excited mom-to-be has been very active on social media since sharing her pregnancy news with the world. She has been keeping her followers updated on her pregnancy progress and often asks other moms for helpful advice and tips.

