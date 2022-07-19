90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio gives birth to baby boy, reveals his name

Juliana Custodio gives birth to her baby boy. Pic credit: TLC

Juliana Custodio is officially a mom after giving birth to her son early this morning. The 90 Day Fiance star took to social media soon after to share the happy news with her followers and revealed her baby’s name.

Juliana’s fiance Ben Obscura was by her side as they welcomed their first child together. The happy couple is overjoyed that their son is healthy and that Juliana gave birth without any complications.

Late last night Juliana revealed she was in the hospital and was patiently waiting on her baby after several days of trying to hasten his arrival.

Now the moment has come and the 23-year-old noted in her post that her biggest dream has finally come true now that she’s a mother.

The TLC alum shared a photo from her hospital bed with a huge smile on her face while breastfeeding her baby boy. She also posted a few other memorable moments, including one of the beaming dad staring at his son and another of the baby’s tiny hands with his little hospital band on his wrist.

The band also displayed the name and date of birth of Juliana and Ben’s bundle of joy.

Juliana Custodio reveals the name of her baby boy

The 90 Day Fiance alum shared the happy news on Instagram along with photos of her baby boy named Benjamin James Louis.

Juliana noted that baby Benjamin was born this morning, weighing 4.280kg and 55cm tall.

The first time mom could barely contain her excitement in the post where she confessed to giving birth without an epidural.

“All my friends that have known me for years know how much I waited for this moment, to have my own child,” wrote Juliana in her caption. “It was my biggest dream to become a mother.”

Juliana Custodio praises fiance Ben Obscura after the birth of their child

The 90 Day Fiance star also acknowledged her fiance Ben Obscura in her Instagram post and said she was lucky to have him by her side.

“Today was the most incredible amazing day of our lives,” wrote Juliana. “I’m such a lucky woman for having you @ben_obscura in my life, an amazing father and husband-to-be. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more.”

Before ending her post, the new mom noted, “I can’t describe the feeling of finally having my baby in my arms and finally feeling that I am a mother. With all those feelings come fears too. Now it’s time to learn and grow with this little one.”

“This is beyond a dream come true, I’m so blessed with this beautiful family I have. I can’t thank you enough for all the support I have been having,” she added.

