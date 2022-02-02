90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio explains why she’s no longer friends with Michael Jessen’s ex-wife Sarah

Brazilian runway model Juliana Custodio married Michael Jessen on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

While the relationship of 90 Day Fiance couple Juliana Custodio and Michael Jessen’s family was once the picture-perfect image of a blended family, things have changed.

In the last year, Custodio not only separated from Michael after less than two years of marriage but is also expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Ben Obscura.

Despite the major age difference between Michael and Juliana, when the Brazilian native arrived in her new home of Connecticut, she not only won over her new step-children but also Michael’s ex-wife Sarah.

While 90 Day Fiance viewers once praised the relationship between the two women, the runway model recently took to Instagram and touched on where her relationship currently stands with Sarah.

Juliana Custodio reveals she’s no longer friends with Michael Jessen’s ex-wife Sarah

While fans are curious to know the status of Juliana’s relationship with Michael’s ex-wife Sarah, the mom-to-be took to an Instagram Q&A session to answer 90 Day Fiance fan’s burning questions.

“We stay friends of people that bring the best of us,” the 25-year-old began on her Instagram stories when asked about Michael’s ex.

Shutting down any glimmers of friendship, the TLC personality continued, “Unfortunately that wasn’t the case. So no. But I wish them all the happiness in the world.”

Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiance alum also recently had to shut down rumors she had an affair with Sarah’s current husband.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Allegations went as far as to question the father of her child, but the South American beauty took to social media to say she has the proof to show beyond doubt that Ben is the father.

“We made the baby exactly on Benjamin’s birthday. We know that for a fact :) no doubts it’s your baby, right?” Custodio wrote on a photo uploaded of the two. “We also have a paternity test proving it. We will soon get married and hopefully, our family will only grow from there.”

Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio split during the pandemic

While Michael called his divorce from Juliana a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, Custodio has a different story.

Revealing that she was financially supporting their household along with his ex-wife’s, Juliana got fed up with being treated like a maid.

Since leaving Michael, Juliana has left the United States and is currently living in Europe. Recently landing her second feature in Elle magazine, it’s safe to say the model will be doing okay following her split.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.