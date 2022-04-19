90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio claps back at haters while enjoying cruise with boyfriend Ben Obscura

Juliana Custodio claps back at the trolls. Pic credit: JulianaCustodio/Youtube

90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio is enjoying some well-needed time away with boyfriend Ben Obscura before their baby boy’s arrival. However, that didn’t stop the mom-to-be from taking a moment to clap back at the haters.

Juliana didn’t share a screenshot of the messages she received, nor did she reveal specifically what was said to garner her clap back. However, based on her response, it wasn’t anything positive, especially since the trolls hid behind fake accounts.

Despite the negativity, Juliana is not letting that affect her mood. She’s having a great time on what appears to be her babymoon, with only weeks to go before she gives birth.

The 23-year-old and her boyfriend Ben posted photos and videos from their romantic vacation aboard a cruise ship. Unfortunately, the haters did not take a day off and attempted to spoil the couple’s good time with their negative comments.

Juliana Custodio claps back at haters while enjoying her cruise

The 90 Day Fiance star had some words for trolls who used fake accounts to spew their hate.

She posted a photo from onboard the cruise ship, looking happier than ever, and wrote on her Instagram story, “Some people aren’t brave enough to come to my page with a real account to spread your hate.”

“Only I know what I lived and what I’m living right now, the struggles and the blessings,” continued the TLC alum, who then spread positive words for her followers.

“Without bashing or offend[ing] anyone I came here to say live your life, be happy and God bless you all,” she added.

Juliana Custodio says Karma is real

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to throw words at the haters and spoke on the power of karma.

“From everything that has been happening in my life, until now all I can say, or like my haters usually say all the time, Karma is real,” said Juliana.

The model noted that thanks to her bout of god karma, she is now looking forward to “the most wonderful gift any woman has [dreamt] of.”

That “gift” is Juliana’s first child, a baby boy, expected to arrive this summer.

While it will be the first child together for the couple, it’s unclear if Ben has any other children. His social media pages indicate that this doesn’t appear to be the case, as there are no traces of any kids on his Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the couple continues to enjoy their time aboard the cruise ship, and based on Juliana’s recent post, they are, or were, somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean.

The TLC personality keeps her followers updated with photos from their time at sea.

