90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio and boyfriend Ben Obscura just found out they’re having a baby boy

90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio and her boyfriend Ben Obscura held an intimate gender reveal party and the couple just found out that they’re having a baby boy. Juliana has been shopping for gifts, clothing, and a slew of items for her baby before even finding out whether she was having a boy or girl.

However, Juliana noted that all the items she bought were gender-neutral but now the model can get more specific because she officially knows the gender of her baby. Juliana teased the news on social media but the big reveal was shared on YouTube a few hours ago.

Juliana Custodio and boyfriend Ben Obscura reveal they’re having a baby boy

The 90 Day Fiance star and her boyfriend Ben are overjoyed by the news that they are about to be parents to a baby boy.

In a video posted to her YouTube page, Juliana shared the moments leading up to the big event.

“Hi guys, I am excited to share this with you, the best moment of our “lives!” We can’t wait to meet our baby,” wrote Juliana.

The video captured the model as she got ready and then headed to the restaurant with Ben for the gender reveal. The couple enjoyed an intimate dinner with their loved ones before the big moment.

However, it seems Ben and Juliana were very confident about having a boy because that’s the gender that they both guessed despite some of the guests assuming the pair was having a baby girl.

The couple found out the gender by popping a large black balloon that held the appropriate color inside and they were ecstatic when blue confetti littered the room.

Juliana Custodio is having her first child with Ben Obscura

The 90 Day Fiance star is overjoyed for the birth of her first child which we now know is a boy. Juliana does have a bit of practice because she was once a stepmom to Michael Jessen’s kids during their marriage.

However, the now estranged couple called it quits and Michael shared the news on what would have been their second wedding anniversary. He also revealed that Juliana had found someone new.

That “someone new” is her boyfriend Ben Obscura and the couple later confirmed their relationship and revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

Juliana shared in her Instagram Story that their baby will be born in “the summer” and the mom-to-be has been doing a lot of shopping.

She revealed that she already has lots of summer clothes for her baby boy’s arrival.

You can check out Juliana’s sweet gender reveal in the video below.

