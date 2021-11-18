90 Day Fiance: Jovi shaded Yara by admitting she’s annoying and ‘rude’

Jovi revealed some negative things about Yara and their relationship. Pic credit: TLC

Jovi Dufren revealed some of the unpleasantries about his wife Yara Zaya when he was doing an Instagram story Q&A with followers. It’s unclear whether the 90 Day Fiance star was joking or if was actually voicing his feelings.

The questions in the Q&A that Jovi chose to answer revolved around what annoys him about Yara, his bad first impression of her, and that Yara is not his favorite part of their marriage.

Jovi Dufren answered 90 Day Fiance fan questions and called Yara Zaya out as rude and annoying

During an Instagram Q&A with followers, Jovi answered some questions about his feelings on Yara. His thoughts ended up being negative towards his wife even though he had the opportunity to say good things.

One question Jovi fielded was, “What did you think when you first saw/met Yara?”

Jovi answered, “I thought she was extremely rude.”

Another question asked, “What is the most annoying thing about Yara?”

To which Jovi replied, “How much time do you have?”

Another follower asked Jovi, “What’s your favorite thing about being married to Yara?? Other than the baby!!!”

Jovi said, “Speaking today I would say that she always pushes me to do better and motivates me to achieve more in life. But yes Mylah is the best part.”

Jovi included laughing/crying face emojis at the end of his responses which could signal that his responses were a joke.

Yara Zaya has threatened to take Mylah away to Ukraine if Jovi Dufren doesn’t act the way she wants

During the Happily Ever After? Tell All, Yara said that if Jovi doesn’t act like a better father and husband that she would go back to Ukraine to get help raising the Mylah from her mother. Yara was backed up by Jovi’s mom who agreed that Jovi needed to step it up.

During the Tell All Yara also voiced concern that she might be pregnant which she said would definitely drive her to move back to Ukraine. Jovi said he would let Yara do whatever she wanted to do if it meant she had the support she needed.

Yara was not pregnant as it turned out and Jovi has since said that he would not be willing to relocate to another country for Yara.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.