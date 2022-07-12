90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren shaves his head, admits he looks like ‘Mr. Clean’

Jovi Dufren shaves his head. Pic credit: TLC

Jovi Dufren has a new look, and fans are eager to find out how his wife, Yara Zaya, feels about it.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star recently debuted his bald head on social media and admitted that he looks like the infamous Mr. Clean.

Jovi once had a thick head of hair, so it’s a bit surprising for him to suddenly shave his head without any explanation. It’s unclear if the 32-year-old simply wanted a new look or if he was going bald and decided to take the plunge.

So far, Jovi has been getting a slew of comments on his post, and while some people love the new look, others are not feeling it.

Jovi Dufren shaves his head and admits he looks like 'Mr. Clean'

Jovi Dufren’s recent photo caught followers all by surprise as he showed off a bold new look that has people split on whether they like it or hate it.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a photo on Instagram while out with his wife Yara and their daughter Mylah, but people were more focused on Jovi’s head than anything else.

Jovi posted the photo moments ago and wrote, “Call me Mr. Clean. Happy Tuesday everybody.”

The image showed him clad in grey jeans, a tight black muscle shirt, and a silver cross necklace as his shiny bald head stood out in the photo. Someone also pointed out the similarity to another famous bald man, actor Vin Diesel.

“Ok Vin Diesel with the black shirt and cross-chain! love it though!” wrote the Instagram user.

Someone said they were shocked that Yara allowed her husband to shave off his head.

“I’m shocked Yara allowed you to do this,” noted the commenter.

Some of Jovi’s Instagram followers like his bold new look, but most people admitted that they are not loving it.

People share their comments about Jovi Dufren’s bald head

People are not shy about expressing their opinion on Jovi’s bald head, which he recently debuted on social media.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a photo with Yara and his daughter Mylah after shaving his head and received mixed reactions.

Jovi received some complimentary messages like one Instagram user who said, “You look sexier.”

Someone else added, “Looks great.”

One person also said, “I love it.”

However, most people voted “no” on Jovi’s new look.

“Nah the bald look ain’t you bro,” one person bluntly added, while someone else asked if it was a joke.

One person called the bald head “Awful.”

“Hard pass on that look!” wrote someone else.

Another person added, “OMG no.”

Do you like Jovi Dufren’s new bald look?

