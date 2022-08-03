90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren opens up about his busy life and family

90 Day Fiance fans got to hear from Jovi about his personal life. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Jovi Dufren got candid with fans about his busy life and family.

During the Q&A he did on Instagram, many of the answers Jovi shared with fans had to do with his life as a parent. He talked about how he handles difficult toddler situations and spoke on his favorite age of Mylah’s.

Mylah was conceived shortly after Jovi’s 90 Day Fiance, wife, Yara Zaya, arrived in America from Ukraine in January 2022.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Yara’s difficult COVID-19 era pregnancy as Jovi got stuck at work abroad.

During their time on Season 6 of Happily Ever After?, Jovi and Yara’s life as new parents was highlighted as their relationship was put to the test.

These days, Jovi and Yara do a lot of traveling in their free time and bring the almost two-year-old Mylah along.

Jovi loves doing Q&As on Instagram with 90 Day fans, and he often opens up about his life, Mylah, Yara, and his hopes for the future.

One question that Jovi fielded asked, “Does Mylah throw tantrums out in public? How do u handle? I have a toddler & I get anxious.”

Jovi responded, “It’s happened actually a few times in the last few days. Usually I just take her outside the restaurant to walk it off for a few minutes and 90% of the time that does the trick.”

A different 90 Day fan asked a question looking for advice.

They wrote, “I have an 11 month old, does it get easier?”

Jovi replied, “Hahhaa yes. Like today is a perfect day. Yesterday was hard. You get good and bad days, but I like this sage the best so far.”

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya will be on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

The premiere date and cast of Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? was announced last month, and Jovi and Yara were included in that reveal.

Their storyline will focus on Yara’s post-partum changes as she and Jovi try to navigate their relationship.

Yara’s homesickness before and during the war in Ukraine will be examined, as will their trip to Prague to visit Yara’s mother.

While there, Yara will think about what she can do to help her bring her Ukrainian friends and family to the US.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.