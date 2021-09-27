90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren hints at major move to new US city

Jovi Dufren has hinted at possibly moving to a new city. Pic credit: TLC

For years, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Yara Zaya has been pressuring her husband, Jovi Dufren, to move from his beloved city.

New Orleans has been the TLC star’s home, but the Ukrainian beauty never felt settled.

Jovi hints at a possible relocation

Jovi startled fans by asking for their opinion on which U.S. city would be the best to possibly make their new home in. In an Instagram Story, Jovi asked which city was the best to move to; Chicago, Houston, Dallas, or Miami.

Immediately Jovi’s poll sparked rumors that he may finally be caving into Yara’s demands.

Jovi and Yara return to Lousiana after Hurricane Ida

The 90 Day Fiance couple has only just returned to their home state to assess the devastation left by the hurricane. Jovi and Yara have been in Dallas for several days since their home had no working utilities.

Jovi helped out other victims who also had their homes taken away by the rising tides and floodwaters by making donations of his own.

The new father shared that he had started running with his daughter Mylah every day.

Pic credit: @Jovid11/Instagram

Jovi wrote, “With all the craziness at home, we found a new hobby. Been running with Mylah every day, just a little extra something to keep our minds clear.”

“We are preparing items to deliver sometime later this week to those in need. Luckily for us, stores in our area are re-opening, but others are not so fortunate.” Jovi continued.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star tried to stay positive, writing, “So we will do our best to get whatever supplies we can to those who need it the most. Please let me know if there’s anyone who needs help, and we will try to do what we can to assist.”

At the time, Jovi asked that everyone continue to share their pictures to help raise awareness for those suffering in Lousiana.

Jovi’s entire family is helping out Hurricane Ida victims

Gwen Eymard, a fan favorite, has kept her followers up to date as she slowly started to have power return to her neighborhood. Gwen noted that her truck had wifi, so she was able to communicate a bit better.

Yara’s mother-in-law revealed that thanks to the generosity of strangers, she was able to help two couples buy the rations they needed on a recent Dollar Store trip.

Holding back tears, Gwen also revealed she was able to give out 11 generators sharing, “I think we are 14 window units for babies and the elderly to be able to sleep comfortably.”

Jovi’s recent social media story may indicate that the bayou boy is tired of having his home flood after significant storms.

If Jovi does decide to move, the odds are high that Yara will be the one making the final decision on which location and what type of house.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.