90 Day Fiance: Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are house-hunting in Miami

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite couple Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya have set their sights on Florida properties.

Yara, a native of Ukraine, came to the U.S. on a K-1 visa to marry her husband, Jovi, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Yara has been vocal about her distaste for New Orleans and has made it clear that she doesn’t want to live there anymore.

Now, Yara’s wish might be coming true.

During a recent Instagram Q&A in his Stories, Jovi talked about his and Yara’s recent trip to Miami following a whirlwind of getaways to the Dominican Republic and Mexico.

One of Jovi’s 392,000 Instagram followers was curious about why he and Yara were recently in The Sunshine State.

90 Day Fiance couple Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are house-hunting in Miami, Florida

When asked, “What were you doing in Miami,” Jovi responded, “House hunting 🏡🏠😈.”

Jovi told his Instagram followers that he and Yara want to buy property in Florida. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

Jovi elaborated on his and Yara’s plans in his next slide.

Another question read, “Are you guys leaning toward condo or house in Miami?”

As Jovi explained, “It’s complicated. looking at pros and cons for both…”

Jovi and Yara often catch flak for their jet-setting lifestyle, which includes frequent traveling and showing off their high-end, designer outfits and accessories.

However, Yara has defended her and Jovi’s lifestyle choices on more than one occasion, explaining to their critics that both of them work hard and deserve to enjoy themselves.

Jovi enjoys his and Yara’s jet-setting lifestyle

When another one of Jovi’s followers asked him if he “ever gets tired” of all the traveling, he responded with a photo of himself playing in the sand at the beach.

Jovi dished on traveling and having a nanny. Pic credit: @jovid11/Instagram

“Traveling gives me the best energy,” Jovi admitted.

Yara and Jovi also bring their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, along on their trips. Another fan wanted to know if the couple has a nanny who travels with them so they can enjoy adult time.

“Definitely need one of those,” Jovi wrote, adding that his parents, Gwen and Monty Eymard, are currently their “nannies” for now.

During the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, Jovi’s mom, Gwen, noted that she and her husband, Monty, had purchased property so they could build a home and live closer to him and Yara, so moving to Florida would certainly put a wrench in the works.

So, are Yara and Jovi looking to relocate from Louisiana to Florida, or are they possibly shopping for vacation properties?

As of January 2023, Yara and Jovi are still living in Covington, Louisiana, as confirmed via online records, so only time will tell what the fun-loving couple has in store for their future.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.