90 Day Fiance: Jibri Bell responds to his haters, claims he wants to give them a hug

Jibri doesn’t have time for haters. Pic credit: @jibribell/Instagram

Jibri Bell isn’t letting negative comments from 90 Day Fiance viewers bring him down.

Jibri and his Serbian love interest Miona joined the cast of 90 Day Fiance for Season 9. Viewers have watched the couple struggle with living with Jibri’s parents while they try to establish themselves as a new couple living together in America.

Since gaining large social media followings from their 90 Day Fiance fame and often using it to make plugs, Jibri and Miona have been accused of being clout chasers.

90 Day Fiance viewers comment negatively on Jibri and Miona Bell’s photo

Recently, a 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram shared one of Miona’s posts in which she and Jibri posed for a 2000s-themed photoshoot, complete with matching pink outfits and a pink heart backdrop.

The photos received plenty of attention in the comments section, and not all of it positive.

Jibri caught wind of the negative comments and took it upon himself to try and infuse some positive vibes into the situation.

Jibri calls out hater, claps back with sarcasm

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Jibri shared a screenshot from 90 Day Daily’s Instagram post and circled the comment he left, which mocked his haters. It read, “Omg look at them!!! Terrible! Horrible! They smell funny! Those clout chasers! How dare them looking all … alll pretty and in love ughhh makes me sick to my stomach to see people in love!”

Jibri also added his own caption on the screenshot, which read, “All the unhappy people be leaving me comments like this 😂 I want to give them a hug and tell them love [exists]!!!”

Jibri has tried to keep a positive attitude since gaining fame and popularity from 90 Day Fiance. He and Miona like to have fun not only with their adventures, but with their fashion choices. Jibri recently clapped back at another critic who said they felt “embarrassed” for him and Miona.

Things have gotten so out of hand that Jibri even admitted that Miona has gotten death threats from online haters. However, Jibri and Miona aren’t letting negativity stand in their way.

The fashion-forward couple doesn’t seem to let the hate bother them. In fact, they’re cashing in, between auctioning clothes and selling NFTs online, and taking the criticism in stride.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.