90 Day Fiance: Jess Caroline put her cyberbully on blast

Jess publicly blasted the troll who was bullying her on social media. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Jess Caroline got back at a hater who was bullying her on social media by posting the mean things they said about her, followed by pictures of their Instagram.

The cyberbully commented on a recent post of Jess’s and said that it looks like she had Down syndrome. The comment really affected Jess to the point where she retailated, by exposing that person to all her followers in a post that called them out.

Jess Caroline exposed the 90 Day Fiance troll who was bullying her on social media

Jess shared a verbal attack she received from a bully who commented on a recent social media post of hers.

The cyberbully insulted and demeaned Jess so badly that she decided to draw attention to the hurtful things they said by putting their Instagram identity in a post for her followers to see.

The bully commented on Jess’s photo saying, “You look like you have Down syndrome….is there something you want to share with the world (globe emoji).”

Jess shared the screen-captured comment, along with a picture of the bully from their Instagram, and a screengrab of what their Instagram page looked like.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jess captioned the post, “Tell me you are a horrible person, whitout tell me you are a horrible person.”

She then referenced the picture of the bully and the caption they had on their photo. She continued, “PS: She says ‘peace signals and clear minds’ in one of her posts… but she uses a Genetic condition to imply that I am not capable to say what I think.”

She finished by saying, “Yes. There is something I want to share with the world: people with Down syndrome don’t need your help to express themselves.”

Jess Caroline has a lot of 90 Day Fiance haters who think she only wants a green card

Jess wanted to move very quickly with Colt Johnson and was pushing heavily for a proposal and a marriage. Many viewers thought it was because she wanted to stay in the United States.

When Colt and Jess broke up, she quickly moved on to next American man and he did end up marrying her.

Her eagerness to get married to an American, coupled with how quickly she was able to secure a life in the states, sent up major red flags for 90 Day Fiance critics who think her actions are evidence of her ill intentions.

Jess has stated that she is now trying to get her green card and shared back in June of 2021 that she got her work permit and was also able to get a driver’s lisence.

The 27-year-old insists that she married her husband Brian Harvey for the right reasons and is in love.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.