90 Day Fiance: Jenny’s daughters show support for their mom during her tough time

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Jenny Slatten is certainly living many daughter-in-law’s worst nightmare, cohabitation with the in-laws. Some daughters-in-law can barely stand a visit from a critical mother of their groom, let alone an entire pandemic style living arrangement.

So it’s not too surprising that Jenny’s own daughters are jumping to their mom’s defense on her social media.

Jenny Slatten’s daughters voice their support for their mom and Sumit

To be with her boyfriend Sumit, Jenny had to leave behind everything in order to move to India for the third time. She once again had to leave behind her life of California dreams, which also included her two daughters.

But despite the distance, Jenny’s daughters are still voicing their support for their mom and Sumit, especially during the difficult time the two are experiencing.

Jenny is not one for Instagram, as she leaves that more to Sumit, but she does have a Facebook account that she uses regularly.

In a recent post to her Facebook, Jenny’s daughters voiced their support for their mom and Sumit, encouraging them to not let anyone “ever tell them their love is wrong.”

They went on to advise Jenny and Sumit to live their life the way that they want and added that they missed them both very much and hoped to see them soon.

Jenny and Sumit could use all the support they can get

Aside from the added stress of having Sumit’s parents in their home, Jenny and Sumit have also been receiving a lot of heat from fans.

As Jenny’s mother-in-law, Sahna’s first stop on the home tour was the kitchen. Viewers got to see behind the curtain how the couple lived and, apparently, they did not like what they saw any more than Sumit’s mother did.

Jenny and Sumit got slammed by fans on social media for their dirty kitchen as many critics sounded off about the couple’s moldy sink and messy counters.

But unfortunately for the couple, meeting disapproval from viewers is nothing new. The couple’s differences have been an ongoing source of criticism.

So if you are keeping track, they are now currently catching heat for their age difference, the way they met, their cultural differences, their language barriers, and now their dirty kitchen.

Sheesh. No wonder the couple could use a little extra support from their family right now.

But good thing for Jenny, her daughters are more than supportive of their mother and Sumit and aren’t afraid to express it.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.