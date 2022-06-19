90 Day Fiance: Jenny Slatten gives people a glimpse at her ‘hidden talent’

Jenny Slatten’s “hidden talent” shows her fans a more playful side of her. Pic credit: TLC

Jenny Slatten has been enjoying her time in India as her relationship with Sumit continues to flourish.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars have overcome obstacles with their family’s disapproval, their age gap, cultural differences, and financial troubles. They have finally gotten to a good place in their romance are now enjoying their time as a couple with few distractions.

While Jenny is spending time in India, she’s keeping her followers in the loop of her adventures with Sumit. She’s also showing more of her personality and letting her fans see a more playful side of her.

Jenny shows off her ‘hidden talent’

Since returning to India, Jenny has been active on social media sharing what life is like for her and Sumit now as a married couple. She documents their daily outings, their travels through India, and the friends and family from America who come to visit.

In a recent video she posted on Instagram, Jenny wanted to show her followers that she is a woman of many talents. She is seen standing over a giant piano where she appears to be set to play a song. She runs her fingers across the piano keys and pretends to play as pre-recorded music loops throughout the video.

Jenny laughs and keeps the joke going in her caption by saying, “Another hidden talent.”

Showing off her piano skills isn’t the only thing Jenny has been up to lately. Her daughter, Tina and her partner Jennie have recently traveled to India to vacation with the couple. They have been sightseeing and sharing fun videos since being reunited.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The two have come a long way since Tina tried convincing her mom to give up her relationship with Sumit during Season 1 of The Other Way. It seems that Tina has not only grown to accept her mother’s relationship but is also attempting to bond with Sumit as well.

Jenny and Sumit are finally married

After years of struggling to get their relationship on track, Jenny and Sumit have finally become husband and wife.

Sumit’s parents were not thrilled about the couple’s relationship and did not approve of Jenny. However, Sumit said he was in love with her and believed his parents would eventually accept his decision to get married. Jenny’s family has also grown to accept their love and have reconciled their differences with one another.

Jenny has shared on her Instagram page that they will live in India and she will continue to embrace Sumit’s culture. After being together for over a decade, the two believe there is nothing their love can’t overcome.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.