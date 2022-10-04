90 Day Fiance: Jenny Slatten and her daughter do a traditional Indian dance

Jenny Slatten did a traditional Indian dance with her daughter. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Jenny Slatten has been visiting her family in California for the last few weeks, and her daughter Christina has been sharing funny videos of their quality time together.

The twosome has involved Christina’s wife Jenn on occasion, but her most recent video with Jenny was of the two of them trying to do a traditional Indian dance.

In the TikTok video that Christina reshared on Instagram, where the bulk of her followers are, she wore a black tank top tucked into jeans, while Jenny wore a pink and white shirt paired with pink leggings of the same hue.

A Hip Hop-sounding version of an Indian song played as Christina and Jenny stood in place while shuffling each of their feet forward and backward one at a time while they had their hands in the air making rotational motions.

They then scooted towards the camera in dancing motions with smiles on their faces.

In the caption, Christina wrote, “I love learning Indian dances. This pretty basic but it’s the base steps to learn. So fun.”

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance viewers got to know Jenny and Sumit when they were on Seasons 1-3 of the hit spinoff The Other Way.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, the couple has crossed over onto another spinoff from the franchise, Happily Ever After?

A lot has already happened for Jenny and Sumit this season. Sumit told his mom, dad, brother, and sister-in-law that he and Jenny got married, and Sumit’s mom Sadhna said that he was disowned.

Last season, Jenny got Sadhna to agree that she would not stand in the way of her marriage to Sumit, but Sadhna made it clear that she would not give her blessing either.

During their announcement talk, Sadhna said she never said it was okay for them to marry, and Sumit’s family sided with his mom. Their main problem has always been Jenny and Sumit’s 30-year age difference.

Jenny and Sumit left the drama behind and have been on their honeymoon in Rishikesh, where they have already tried ziplining.

Jenny and Sumit will try Kama Sutra yoga in the next episode

Sumit brought up trying Kama Sutra yoga to Jenny to connect deeper and learn new tricks.

Jenny did not like the idea, saying that she already knew everything and was subsequently slammed by viewers for not being open. One of the top criticisms read, “Im sorry but if your partners half your age and wants to try Kama sutra, you try Kama sutra.”

Based on the trailer for the upcoming episode, it looks like Jenny will relent, and the pair will go to a Kama Sutra yoga session together.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.