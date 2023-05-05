90 Day Fiance: Jen Boecher tearfully bashes Rishi’s family for their ‘hypocrisy’

90 Day Fiance star Jen Boecher is calling out Rishi Singh’s family for their criteria regarding Rishi’s future wife.

Jen and Rishi have proven during Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that they have a lot of obstacles to overcome if they want their relationship to last.

Rishi kept a huge secret from his traditional Indian family by not telling them that he and Jen were engaged. Meanwhile, Rishi’s family was trying to set him up via an arranged marriage behind the scenes.

When Jen’s friends, Myra and Randi, visited her in India, however, things went down in a major way. With the help of an Indian translator, Jen’s friends dropped the bomb on Rishi’s parents that he was engaged to his American lover, who is 16 years his senior.

Initially, Rishi’s parents seemed to take the news better than expected. However, they soon realized that they needed some time to process the information hurled at them.

What viewers didn’t see during that scene was that, according to Jen, Rishi’s parents had very specific criteria for their future daughter-in-law.

Jen Boecher roasts Rishi Singh’s family

In a recent Instagram Reel, Jen spilled the tea to her 17,800 followers, calling out Rishi’s family members for acting hypocritically and disrespectfully — and she made it clear that 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers who felt she, Randi, and Myra, were in the wrong might see things differently after they hear some of the things they’ve said.

Jen recorded herself as text over her image explaining that Rishi’s family didn’t want a “dark-skinned” daughter-in-law and rendered Rishi’s brother, who has an intellectual disability, “useless.”

Jen reiterated what Rishi’s family said of his future wife: “You must not marry a dark-skinned girl. She must not be short, and she must be educated.”

The 48-year-old Alabama native had a pointed message for all of the viewers who felt Rishi’s family members were “great.”

In addition to calling out the Singhs for their comments about the color of Rishi’s future wife’s skin, height, and intellect, Jen was heartbroken by other remarks they made.

Jen claimed that Rishi’s uncle called Rishi’s brother “useless and worthless” because he’s intellectually impaired.

“Honestly, how dare he? I mean, to me, that’s not okay,” Jen said. “So please think about what you are saying about how I’m so wrong to go over there and blow stuff up. There are a lot of things that haven’t come out that if people knew, they would think a whole differently.

Jen continued to get choked up as she reiterated how heartbreaking Rishi’s family’s comments were for her to hear.

“Nobody on this planet is useless or worthless,” Jen added.

90 Day Fiance viewers and Jen’s castmates weigh in

Many of Jen’s Instagram followers — including a couple of fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members — headed to the comments to give their opinions about the situation.

Danielle Jbali, whose disastrous relationship with Mohamed Jbali played out during Season 2 of the flagship series, stopped by to let Jen know what she’s learned about being on reality TV.

Jen’s followers gave their two cents regarding her Instagram Reel. Pic credit: @jenboecher/Instagram

Danielle suggested that Jen not explain herself to anyone because “no matter what you say they don’t care.” Her second piece of advice was not to acknowledge any negative comments and, thirdly, not to become friends with fans of the show. Not bad advice.

Another one of Jen’s followers commented that she didn’t feel Jen was disrespectful in how she handled telling Rishi’s family about their engagement. In fact, they called Jen’s treatment of Rishi’s family “beautiful & gracious.”

Jen’s followers continued to offer their opinions on handling Rishi’s family. Pic credit: @jenboecher/Instagram

There was one commenter who didn’t think Jen should be taking to social media to bash Rishi’s family, though. Their reasons were that they likely don’t use social media, so viewers can’t get their side of the story, and that it should have been handled in private.

Jen’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 castmate Debbie Aguero penned, “I’m team Jen all the way 🎨❤️😘”

One comment from a follower explained that Jen wasn’t wrong for telling Rishi’s family about their engagement. However, they felt that Myra and Randi were too involved and that it was “none of their business” to spill the tea.

Perhaps the most impactful comment on Jen’s post came from Rishi himself.

Rishi expressed his sadness on Jen’s post. Pic credit: @jenboecher/Instagram

“Shame on me because of me you have tears in your eyes 😔😓😓😓😢😢,” he wrote.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.