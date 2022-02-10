90 Day Fiance: Jay Smith reveals if he misses his ex-wife Ashley Martson and if they still talk

Jay Smith divulged to 90 Day Fiance fans whether he misses Ashley Martson and if they still talk. Pic credit: TLC

In a rare interaction with his 90 Day Fiance fans, Jay Smith spoke about whether he misses his ex-wife from the show Ashley Martson and if they still talk.

Jay, the Jamaican native, answered a fan’s question via an Instagram Q&A where he gave a resounding “No” when asked if he missed Ashley. He followed that up with a murky response when someone asked if they still talk.

Ashley and Jay were on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance and Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? where their toxic marriage fell apart before viewers’ eyes due to Jay’s cheating, their 12-year age difference, and inability to communicate.

The pair were only married eight months before Ashley officially filed for divorce and it was granted. She had filed for divorce two separate times but pulled the petition to reconcile.

Jay Smith opened up to 90 Day Fiance fans about whether he misses Ashley Martson and still talks to her

During a Q&A with his followers on Instagram, Jay fielded questions about his relationship with his ex-wife Ashley and answered them in a rare information sharing session.

When a fan asked Jay if he misses Ashely he replied, “NO!”

But when another person asked, “Do u talk to Ashley still??”

Jay answered with an answer that was not as straightforward. He said, “I cant recall.”

Pic credit: @jay_smith_ja/Instagram

Based on Jay’s answers, it appears that there may still be ill feelings coming from his side but the fact that he didn’t say one way or the other if they still talk is something to consider.

Jay Smith and Ashley Martson appear to have moved on from their marriage

Jay was showing off the same girl @kkaylaan on his Instagram for a few years but they both no longer have pictures with each other on their Instagram’s and Jay doesn’t follow her anymore.

While they were dating, Jay used Kay as a canvas for his tattooing and gave her several notable tattoos including an entire piece on her hand.

Ashley recently showed off a new man, who appears to be American, and continues to share posts with him.

Jay and Ashley’s short-lived marriage was full of toxicity with Jay starting to talk to other women just days after their elopement in Las Vegas. Jay was also caught inviting another woman from the internet over to Ashley’s house while she was at work.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.