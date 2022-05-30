90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda suffers panic attack during day out with her kids

Jasmine suffers a panic attack during her day out with her kids. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Jasmine Pineda has recently suffered from a panic attack.

Jasmine suffered a panic attack during a day out with her kids, and here is what we know.

Jasmine had a panic attack during an outing with her family and kids

Jasmine mentioned that her family and kids were in a restaurant waiting for her while she was out in her car waiting for her panic attack to be over.

Jasmine said, “waiting in my car til my panic attack is over. My kids and family waiting for me at the restaurant.”

The cause of Jasmine’s panic attack has yet to be revealed.

Jasmine has dealt with anxiety and depression and has openly admitted it on the show

During Jasmine’s time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jasmine had admitted that she had struggled with depression and anxiety.

Jasmine has been very active on Instagram and was transparent about her journey to loving herself more.

Fans try and boost Jasmine’s self-esteem

Fans wrote comments to encourage Jasmine to continue loving herself and making the best out of her situation.

One fan commented, “You need to love you more! I think you have been the prettiest woman yet on the show and your personality and love for Gino was so darn adorable. You seem like a wonderful, kind person. You should def love you!”

Another fan commented, “Everyone comments on yr beauty…and you are beautiful..but my favorite things about you are yr intellect and how funny you are…I just binge-watched you on 90 DF- and you are so hilarious and spot-on about everything…I do believe yr an empath- hence all of yr emotions and good judge of character…I adore you…”

Some fans stopped to admire Jasmine and all of her hard work and asked other fans to quit being so judgemental of her.

One fan commented, “All these people that say you had surgery are jealous of your beauty! All women do something to enhance our looks. We all do makeup, our hair, our nails, etc.”

“This woman works her a** off at the gym every day, eats crazy healthy, AND still has the humble nature of showing everyone what she does beauty-wise. Oh, and SHE worked her a** off for the money she has. Stop being jealous and just be in awe of how beautiful she is. Love you, Jas!”

Jasmine has endured so much, especially dealing with her depression and anxiety, but hopefully, she will continue to thrive for the best.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.