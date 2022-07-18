90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda shuts down claim that Gino paid $2700 for a date with Stephanie Matto

Jasmine set the record straight after 90 Day Fiance fans assumed Gino bid on a date with Stephanie Matto. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda cleared the air when 90 Day Fiance viewers assumed her fiance, Gino Palazzolo, bid $2700 for a date with another 90 Day Fiance alum, Stephanie Matto.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Stephanie shared her plans to auction a virtual, candlelit dinner date with her. The auction was well received, bringing in a winning $2700 bid, which she revealed came from a fellow 90 Day Fiance alum.

On Monday morning, Stephanie revealed that the winner of her auction was Season 8 alum, Stephanie Davison, catching both Matto and 90 Day Fiance viewers off guard.

Before she revealed the winner, Matto encouraged her Instagram followers to continue guessing which mystery 90 Day Fiance cast member made the winning bid.

Another 90 Day Fiance veteran, Jasmine Pineda from Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, got involved in the conversation when many of Matto’s fans guessed it was her fiance, Gino Palazzolo.

Fan account 90 Day Fiance Now on Instagram shared Matto’s video in which she encouraged her followers to guess who the winner was. In the comments section, Jasmine showed up to shut down claims that Gino paid nearly $3000 for a date with Matto.

When one viewer guessed it was Gino,” Jasmine replied, “no 🤨.” In a separate comment, Jasmine assured 90 Day Fiance viewers, “For those saying Gino… it’s not him @gpalazz2 😒”

Stephanie replied to Jasmine’s comment, telling her, “@jasminepanama thank you for clarifying! Insane answer.”

Over on Stephanie’s original Instagram post, some of her followers, including some fellow 90 Day Fiance alum and cast members, placed their guesses for the auction’s winner.

Season 1 alum Cortney Reardanz from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days guessed it was Elizabeth Potthast’s dad, Chuck, but Stephanie assured her followers it was not.

Season 6 alum Kalani Faagata’s sister Kolini Faagata joked that it was her, while Paul Staehle wrote, “I just wanted the hair auction.”

It shouldn’t be a shock that Jasmine clarified that Gino wasn’t the one who paid for a date with another woman. Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days exposed viewers to Jasmine’s jealous side and trouble trusting Gino after he gave her several reasons to question his loyalty.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.