90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda shares vulnerable hair loss journey

90 Day Fiance alum Jasmine Pineda is getting real with her fans about her struggles with hair loss.

The Panamanian beauty shares a lot of her personal life with her social media followers since her time on 90 Day Fiance.

Jasmine is an open book when it comes to talking about her cosmetic procedures, and she aims to spread positivity on her Instagram accounts.

Her latest share came in the form of an IG Reel, and Jasmine didn’t hold back about her hair loss journey, which admittedly has her feeling emotional.

In the multi-part video, Jasmine recorded herself inside her bathroom while her hair was wet. A voiceover in her video mimicked the text, which read, “I feel [like] the ugliest person ever 😭.”

Large clumps came out as Jasmine ran her fingers through her hair. She held the clusters of her hair up for her viewers to see as she let them drop to the floor.

Jasmine Pineda pulls out clumps of her hair to share her journey with alopecia

Jasmine wiped tears from her face as she began to cry during the emotional video. In a subsequent slide, Jasmine explained that she has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes her hair to fall out.

The TLC star said that despite trying different medical treatments and altering her diet, she has continued to lose her hair. Therefore, Jasmine has turned to hair extensions to feel more “at peace” with her condition.

In the caption of her video, Jasmine expressed that although her journey hasn’t been easy, she wants her fans and followers who are going through the same thing to adopt a new attitude.

“My advice: Take everything one day at a time, and turn it all over to God and try not to worry and being too sad about it. I know by experience it’s easy to say and very hard to apply- but just try ❤️,” she wrote in her caption.

Jasmine’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All wig sparked controversy

Jasmine has been open about her hair loss struggles previously. During the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Tell All, Jasmine sported a wig, which became a major topic of conversation among viewers.

Amid the criticism she received, Jasmine explained at the time that she was losing a “massive amount” of hair and that because of it, she almost didn’t participate in the Tell All.

“Side note: for those making fun of my wig. Babes, I almost didn’t participate in the Tell All just because of the massive amount of hair I’ve been losing lately,” she wrote in a caption of an Instagram post dated March 2022.

As Jasmine mentioned in the caption of her most recent post, her hair is one of the “most beautiful and important parts of [her] personal identity,” and it’s important to her to “express parts of [her] personality and cultural upbringing.”

To improve her look, boost her self-confidence, and offset her hair loss, Jasmine has also undergone microblading on her eyebrows and often wears lash extensions.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.