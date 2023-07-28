90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda shares vulnerable balding photo amid alopecia struggle: ‘Idk how to overcome this’

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda is struggling to accept her hair loss.

Jasmine has been open about the fact that she has alopecia and is losing her hair, handfuls at a time.

Alopecia areata is “a disease that develops when the body attacks its hair follicles (where hair grows from), which can cause hair loss anywhere on the body.”

The hair loss resulting from alopecia, an autoimmune disease, is commonly unpredictable.

In Jasmine’s case, she’s losing hair from her head, and in a recent post on Threads, she admitted that she’s having trouble coping with the reality of her hair loss.

The Panamanian native shared a vulnerable photo of her hair on the social media platform, highlighting a bald patch on her scalp.

Jasmine’s hair was worn up in a ponytail with barrettes securing loose pieces as she snapped the side of her head in the selfie.

Jasmine Pineda admits she’s struggling with how to ‘overcome’ her hair loss

In the caption of the photo, Jasmine told her followers, “I’ve been diagnosed with alopecia.”

“I might be losing all my hair,” she continued. “I’m going through a lot right now and Idk how to overcome this.”

Jasmine expressed her distress over losing her hair. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Threads

In the comments section of her post, Jasmine was met with an outpouring of support from her fans and followers.

90 Day Fiance stars and viewers send Jasmine encouraging messages

A fellow 90 Day Fiance personality, Mariah Fineman, sent some words of encouragement Jasmine’s way, telling her, “You’re still gorgeous.”

A couple more Threads users told Jasmine that wigs and extensions are an option to create the look of fuller hair.

“It’s gonna be ok!” one of the fans added.

Jasmine’s fans were supportive of her concerns in the comments. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Threads

More commenters shared their experiences with hair loss and tried to convince Jasmine that “Everything will be okay” as she navigates her hair-loss journey.

Jasmine found more support and suggestions from her fans. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Threads

Jasmine has frequently worn wigs and extensions in her hair as a way to conceal her alopecia. 90 Day Fiance viewers will remember during the Before the 90 Days Season 5 Tell All, Jasmine came under fire for sporting a long, black curly wig that critics felt looked fake.

Jasmine is working on embracing her natural beauty

However, Jasmine made a pact earlier this year that she was going to start embracing a more natural-looking appearance, giving up hair extensions, fake nails, and wearing makeup every day.

It looks as though Jasmine has stuck to her commitment, as she’s still rocking her natural hair on Instagram and sharing more photos of herself without makeup.

In fact, Jasmine admitted that she’s no longer in possession of her hair extensions.

In the caption of a recent post in which Jasmine went makeup-free and sported her natural hair, she wrote, “I donated my hair extensions. Yes, I suffer from alopecia and the struggle is real. It’s a sensitive topic for me and I beg you not to be mean about it.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.