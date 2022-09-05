90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda says eye surgery triggered her anxiety but she pushed through

Jasmine opened up about her anxiety, which was triggered by her recent eye surgery. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Jasmine Pineda opened up about her anxiety following stressful eye surgery.

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alongside her American fiance, Gino Palazzolo, Jasmine has been staying busy.

The Panamanian-born beauty recently turned 36 and celebrated with a trip to Colombia. But that wasn’t the only reason Jasmine visited Colombia.

During her trip to South America, Jasmine underwent eye surgery, a painful, corrective procedure on her cornea.

Now that the former TLC star is feeling more like her normal self following the operation, she opened up to her hundreds of thousands of fans on Instagram about the anxiety her surgery brought on.

Taking to her Stories over the weekend, Jasmine told her fans that despite the procedure being a successful one, it triggered her anxiety: “My eye surgery really triggered my anxiety…but I didn’t let it win and I successfully had my surgery.”

90 Day Fiance alum Jasmine Pineda pushes through anxiety amid eye surgery

Furthering her point, Jasmine let her fans know that there’s no shame when dealing with their mental health. She added, “No shame on dealing with anxiety or any other mental health issues! You’re not alone… You got this. I promise you do.”

Next, Jasmine suggested that her followers who also suffer from anxiety find a “911 person” to reach out to during their times of worry. For her, that person is her fiance, Gino.

“When you suffer from chronic anxiety, I recommend you to find a 911 person- Someone you can reach out to. Someone who will patiently listen even to your unjustified fears without judging.”

Jasmine’s next IG Story slide was a screenshot of a text conversation between herself and Gino, which she captioned, “My 911 person! I love you [Gino]!”

Gino Palazzolo shows support for Jasmine amid anxiety attack

In the text exchange, seemingly during an anxiety attack, Jasmine reached out to Gino, telling him she was suffering from anxiety.

Gino showed his support, telling his fiancee, “Yes baby I know. You told me before but no worries we will both deal with it and figure out how to help make it better.”

Jasmine is a self-described mental health advocate in her Instagram bio and is open with her fans about her mental health struggles. Despite her battle with anxiety, however, Jasmine keeps a smile on her face and spreads uplifting energy on social media whenever she gets the chance.

