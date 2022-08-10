90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda learned several things since being engaged to an American

Jasmine has learned quite a few things about being engaged to a U.S. citizen. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum, Jasmine Pineda shared what she’s learned as a Latina engaged to an American.

Jasmine and her fiance Gino Palazzolo appeared during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers didn’t have much faith in Gino and Jasmine’s relationship, given their different cultural backgrounds, frequent arguments, and Jasmine’s fiery temper.

Despite their setbacks, Jasmine and Gino have proven to 90 Day Fiance viewers that they were made for each other, no matter how peculiar their pairing might seem.

Recently, Jasmine reflected on what she’s learned, as a Latina, about being engaged to a man from America.

Sharing three selfies of herself and Gino in a carousel post on Instagram, Jasmine captioned her share, “💕Things I’ve learned as a Latina who’s engaged to an American 🥰”

The Panamanian-born beauty then listed the things she’s learned, noting that Americans are “super positive people” who make the “best” burgers noting that Gino will chow down on a burger any chance he gets.

Jasmine then told her followers that as a Latina engaged to an American, the 4th of July is now more than just an ordinary day to her. Jasmine said that she has tried to teach her “gringo” to speak her native language, Spanish, and he has the “cutest accent ever” and has even attempted to teach him “dance salsa/ merengue,” which she calls “funny stuff” to witness.

Elaborating on their language barrier, Jasmine said, “You’ll spend a lot of time talking in another language and at some stage you will get tired of it. Not to mention that when you’re [arguing] your brain will crash and you will feel like a 5 year old without being able to explain everything you want. Then you will speak in Spanish and he will know how mad you are 😄”

Jasmine noted what she’s learned about one of the unfortunate comments that she often receives for being engaged to a U.S. citizen: “Some people will accuse you of being in the relationship just to get a visa/green card. Be prepared for the hate 😫”

Despite their differences and the backlash she receives, Jasmine made it clear that it’s all worth it.

Jasmine and Gino proclaim their love for each other

“Adjusting to each other’s differences and embracing each other’s cultures is the most genuine and beautiful experience,” the Central American beauty added. “I am a proud Latina who loves her gringo endlessly, irrevocably and unconditionally @gpalazz2.”

Gino was sure to reciprocate the gesture in the comments section, writing, “Such beautiful words baby and funny too! 😹Yes teach me more salsa dance 🕺 😍💙💯🤗☀️”

Jasmine responded, once again affirming her love for Gino: “@gpalazz2 thanks for your unconditional love. You’re my world, my everything. I love you so much ❤️”

Jasmine and Gino might have seemed an unlikely couple from the start, but they’ve proven they’re a perfect match.

