90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda is her own ‘body goals’ in crop top and biker shorts

Jasmine Pineda shared that she is her own “body goals” as she flaunted her gym body for 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Jasmine Pineda showed off her impressively chiseled body and touted that she is her own “body goals.”

35-year-old Jasmine takes her body seriously and loves showing off the effort she puts in to making herself look amazing and healthy.

In her recent post, Jasmine flaunted her gym body at a gym she geotagged in a hotel while wearing workout clothes.

The mom of two also shared several videos of different weighted workouts she does, as well as a candid leg press photo and a selfie.

90 Day Fiance viewers met Jasmine when she was on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days with her still-fiance, 53-year-old Gino Palazzolo.

Despite the couple’s 18-year age difference and a bevy of jealousy and trust-related issues, Jasmine and Gino are still together and enjoy presenting their love on social media.

Jasmine Pineda flaunted her gym body as she talked about her ‘body goals’

Jasmine shared several videos and pictures with 90 Day fans in a recent Instagram post.

The feature video was of Jasmine in a light pink cropped sports top paired with black biker shorts and gym shoes with pink accents.

She flexed for the camera as her caption read, “I have never regretted a good workout! Body goals: being strong 😃.”

Following the flex video, Jasmine shared two different videos of workouts she does with gym equipment, as well as a workout machine picture and a selfie.

In the caption of her post, Jasmine also hashtagged several things that are indicative of her message, including “#strongwomen, #gymmotivation, #fitnesslifestyle,” and “#veganpower.”

Jasmine Pineda is trying to come to the US to be with Gino Palazzolo

Before the 90 Days viewers watched Gino propose to Jasmine, and Jasmine accept during Gino’s trip to Panama to meet Jasmine for the first time.

Now, the couple has been open about their process in trying to get Jasmine to America on the K-1 visa.

According to both Jasmine and Gino, they are very close to finishing the process and intend on moving to Florida instead of Gino’s native Michigan.

Jasmine and Gino both tend to post a lot of personal information about themselves and their relationship on social media so 90 Day fans hoping to know them better can look there.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.