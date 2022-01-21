90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda gives viewers a closer look at tattoo of Gino’s name on her arm

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda are the latest couple to join the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda is making sure viewers can’t question her loyalty to Gino Palazzolo.

Proving her devotion is long-lasting for her international beau, the mother-of-two gave 90 Day Fiance fans looks a closer look into the permanent way she dedicated her love to him.

Jasmine Pineda gives viewers a closer look at tattoo of Gino’s name

Giving fans a closer look at her forever ink, the 90 Day Fiance star shared a zoomed-up shot of her wrist where Gino’s name resides.

Underneath a pair of cherries, the Pananiam native joked that her tattoo of Gino’s name wasn’t a secret because “it has been obvious in all the episodes.”

Sharing throwback photos of her second night with Gino where they stayed up until after 3 AM, the array of memories included Gino pointing out her tattoo.

Asking if it was permanent, the 34-year-old responded, “It is real, like my love for you.”

Jasmine Pineda has received major backlash for her behavior on the show

Love or hate her, Jasmine is taking the craziness back to the levels of previous 90 Day Fiance alums, Anfisa Nava and Larissa Lima.

Her most recent meltdown on the latest episode was unleashed on Gino when he revealed his ex-wife helped him pick the paint colors in his house.

Previously calling his ex-wife “stupid” during a shopping trip, it’s clear that Gino’s past relationships are a touchy subject for Jasmine.

She also made sure to let Gino know that she wanted to furnish his home with items from Panama and not his ex-wife’s decor from Brazil.

Since the episode aired, while Jasmine hasn’t apologized for the insult toward Gino’s ex, she did thank her beau for the way he chose to correct her in the situation.

And despite getting tons of backlash, the 90 Day Fiance star isn’t apologizing for her actions.

“I show myself exactly how I am,” the American Literature teacher wrote on Instagram.

Reiterating her point, Pineda added, “We all deserve a love that will change the ugly colors or his/her house picked [out] by an ex.”

Do you think Gino and Jasmine will end up getting married? Let us know in the comments.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.