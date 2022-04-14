90 Day Fiance: Jasmine Pineda explains what really went down in the DMs between Gino and Ben’s friend

Jasmine Pineda clears up Tell All drama with Ben Rathbun’s friend Jessica. Pic credit: TLC

Jasmine Pineda took out her wrath on Ben Rathbun’s friend, Jessica during the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All and now she’s adding more clarity to the situation.

It was revealed that Jessica and Gino Palazzolo were communicating online and Jasmine was outraged when host Shaun Robinson dropped that little tidbit.

When the topic was brought up, Jasmine lashed out at Jessica and accused her of being fake.

There are still some discrepancies as to who contacted who first. Gino claimed that Ben’s friend was the one who reached out to him online but Jessica says she has the text thread of the conversion to prove that Jasmine’s fiance was the one who contacted her.

What happened between 90 Day Fiance’s Gino Palazzolo and Ben Rathbun’s friend Jessica?

Jasmine opened up about her behavior at the Tell All after finding out about Jessica and Gino being in contact.

However, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star said her dramatic reaction to the news about Jessica and Gino, was simply because she was not privy to the messages.

During an Instagram Q&A, someone asked if Jessica was flirting with Gino and Jasmine explained what went down in the DMs.

“He [Ben] and his friend were contacting Gino to go on a Live [on] IG. We were all being friendly to each other,” explained Jasmine. “Fragments of the convo were used to make it look like it came out of nowhere– Gino contacting her.”

She continued, “I got mad at the Tell All cause I hadn’t seen the chats. Once I saw them I knew their real intentions and that it was bs.”

Pic credit: @jasminepanama1

Jessica has been getting heat since her appearance on the Tell All

Jessica appeared in a few episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and she made an appearance at the Tell All as well. Initially, viewers loved Jessica and the fact that she was very blunt with Ben regarding his relationship with Mahogany.

However, it seems people turned on Jessica after hearing news of her communications with Gino.

Ben recently took to social media and urged viewers to go easy on Jessica as she was dealing with a lot on top of the backlash from the show.

He also shared a photo of them spending time together while watching the Tell All despite a nasty altercation that occurred between them after Jessica found out he had bad-mouthed her to Mahogany.

Ben noted that after issuing an apology and sending lots of flowers, Jessica forgave him.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.