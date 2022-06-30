90 Day Fiance: Is Ariela Weinberg pregnant again in 2022?

Are Ariela and Biniyam expecting a second baby? Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg has sparked rumors that she’s expecting another baby with Biniyam Shibre — so is the 90 Day Fiance star pregnant again?

Ariela (Ari) and Biniyam (Bini) joined the cast of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance after appearing on two seasons of The Other Way.

This season, Ariela and Biniyam’s storyline has focused heavily on their transition from living in Ethiopia and moving back to the states after Bini received his K-1 visa.

Is Ariela Weinberg pregnant again?

Following the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance, the credits planted suspicion in viewers’ minds that Ariela might be pregnant again.

“Honestly, I’m not really feeling well,” Ariela could be seen saying as she entered the living room to join Bini and her ex-husband, Leandro.

Biniyam questioned Ariela: “What are you feeling? Just like feeling [like you’re going to] vomit?” and she admitted that she was feeling “a little nauseous” and looked as though she didn’t feel well.

Next, Leandro chimed in: “When was the last time you got your period?” prompting Ariela to cover her face with her hands as she responded, “Oh, my God.”

In the next clip, Ariela could be seen opening a pregnancy test in the bathroom before suspenseful music played. “Talk. What’s going on?” Biniyam asked as Ariela walked out to face him and Leandro.

Ariela and Biniyam’s relationship on 90 Day Fiance

Ariela and Leandro don’t share any children from their nearly 10-year-long marriage. Ariela and Biniyam share their 2-year-old son, Avi, who made his grand entrance in December 2019 while the couple was living in Ethiopia.

Since moving to the states, the status of Ari and Bini’s relationship has been questioned. Although 90 Day Fiance viewers watched the couple get engaged, they have yet to see them tie the knot on TV.

However, last year, it appeared that Ariela’s brother, Bradford, spilled the beans that his sister and Biniyam had tied the knot. Sharing pics on Instagram from what looked to be a wedding, Ariela’s brother led 90 Day Fiance viewers to believe his sister and Biniyam are already husband and wife.

Additionally, a fan shared a pic to Reddit earlier this month, showing Ariela and Biniyam with their son Avi and Ari’s mom Janice at their yard sale in New Jersey, seemingly confirming they’re still together.

90 Day Fiance viewers will have to tune in this Sunday to find out the results of Ariela’s pregnancy test.

