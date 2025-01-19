90 Day Fiance host Shaun Robinson under fire for not ‘taking control’ of Niles and Adnan’s Tell All feud

Shaun Robinson needed to step in and break up Adnan and Niles’ fight, say 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers.

We’ve already watched Adnan and Niles go at it during Part 1 of the Season 7 Tell All, and now, their feud continues in Part 2.

90 Day Fiance shared the latest clip from tonight’s Tell All on Instagram in a Reel they captioned, “Niles is reaching his breaking point with Adnan! Watch the tension rise on the #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All Part 2, tonight at 8/7c.”

In the preview, Adnan is irritated that Niles doesn’t respect his marriage

“But be nice with me, I will be nice,” Adnan promises Niles.

Niles isn’t impressed by Adnan’s offer and tries to move on.

When host Shaun Robinson brings Matilda into the conversation, Adnan inserts himself and asks Niles whether he supports his and Tigerlily’s relationship.

Adnan instigates Niles on stage in Part 2 of the Tell All

Niles gets irritated by Adnan’s interruption during the Tell All and tells him, “We’re not talking about you right now.”

Adnan doesn’t back down, and he presses Niles, asking him if he “likes” his relationship and his family.

“Adnan, I’m gonna say this one last time,” Niles begins, but Adnan continues to ask Niles if he likes his family.

At this point, Niles is overwhelmed and losing his patience with Adnan. Matilda pleads with her husband to calm down as Adnan continues to push his buttons.

“I’m talking to you! Answer to me!” Adnan demands.

Niles holds his hands out, looking as though he’s doing everything in his power not to explode on Adnan.

Eventually, Niles has enough of Adnan’s prodding and points his finger at him, threatening, “Get him out of my sight. Get him out of my earshot.”

Meanwhile, Adnan seems to be enjoying riling Niles and has a smile on his face while Niles struggles to keep his composure.

As the tense scene plays out, Shaun Robinson is nowhere to be seen or heard—and this doesn’t sit well with 90 Day Fiance fans.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers slam host Shaun Robinson

The comments section of the 90 Day Fiance Reel was bursting with feedback from disgruntled viewers.

Many of the commenters criticized Adnan for provoking Niles.

And some accused Shaun of not doing enough to take control of the situation.

One critic wrote, “I really hope Shaun stepped in and took control after this. Adnan knows exactly what he’s doing, and everyone is letting it happen.”

“What is Shaun’s [job] here?” asked another. “She should be fired. She doesn’t do anything.”

@tricks720 felt Shaun needed to step in, adding, “Not a good call to keep it going (imo).”

Others wrote that Shaun needed to “take control” of the show and accused her of letting the cast run the Tell Alls.

One Instagram user commented that Shaun asks cast members’ opinions about their castmates to “bait them into attacking each other.”

Niles and Adnan’s altercation continues backstage

While the clip doesn’t show us how Niles and Adnan’s on-stage back-and-forth ends, we know these two get into a heated argument backstage at some point.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Niles and Adnan will face off during a filming hiatus.

The explosive clip has already circulated online, and 90 Day Fiance fans anticipate Niles and Adnan’s fight to be the “Tell All fight of the century.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 19 at 8/7c on TLC.