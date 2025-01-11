90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All: When it airs and what to expect

It’s finally time for the post-season event everyone has been waiting for: the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All.

Tell Alls are always chock full of drama, with cast members spilling all the tea.

This is when viewers learn what happened when the cameras stopped rolling as host Shaun Robinson puts cast members in the hot seat.

This season, viewers were introduced to eight new couples: Vanja Grbic and Bozo Vrdoljak, Veah Netherton and Sunny Mahdi, Rayne Fernandez and Chidi Ikpeamaeze, Niles Valentine and Matilda Nti, Loren Allen and Faith Gatoc Tulod, Brian Muniz and Ingrid Rezende, and Joe Coan and Magda Szlachta—and don’t forget Josko Luketin, who entered the picture once Bozo skipped town.

Vanja and Bozo’s storyline was definitely one of the most shocking. As she teased ahead of this season, there were plenty of “twists and turns” in her quest to find love.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Bozo pumped the brakes on his and Vanja’s romance, so rather than curl up in a ball and lose sleep over it, Vanja decided to put herself back out there.

Vanja drops a bombshell about Josko

Vanja matched with Josko on a dating app, and they hit it off instantly. However, their romance was short-lived, and as Vanja shared, he broke up with her on the phone.

While their relationship has since fizzled out, a preview of the Tell All teases a major showdown between these two when Josko disses their sexual encounters, and Vanja accuses him of filming their bedroom romps without her consent.

Rayne and Chidi won’t attend the Tell All

We know that at least one couple, Rayne and Chidi, will be absent from the Tell All because they were uninvited due to “all the negativity.”

As Monsters and Critics reported, Rayne complained on social media that she was told “last minute” that she was uninvited to the Tell All.

The New Mexico-based chicken farmer appeared to break her NDA by disclosing details about the status of her and Chidi’s relationship, which may have contributed to her dismissal as well.

Adnan stirs the pot backstage

Viewers will also revisit Tigerlily and Adnan Abdelfattah’s whirlwind romance at the Tell All.

This couple wasted no time, tying the knot the very same day Tigerlily arrived in Jordan and starting their baby-making efforts immediately.

Tigerlily got pregnant quickly, and the two have since welcomed a child. Additionally, Adnan appears in-person at the Tell All, suggesting he has made it to the US.

Adnan and his fellow castmate, Niles, are going to get into a backstage squabble, and 90 Day Fiance fans can’t wait to see how it pans out.

Niles and Matilda made it to the altar

And speaking of Niles, he and Matilda left the season as one of the franchise’s success stories after becoming husband and wife.

But despite getting hitched, their storyline ended on a tearful note when Niles had to leave his wife in Ghana when he returned to the US.

In previews, Matilda appears at the Tell All via video chat, hinting that they’re still waiting for her visa to be approved.

Brian and Ingrid’s and Loren and Faith’s relationships failed

Brian and Ingrid, however, weren’t a success story this season. Ingrid felt that Brian misled her about who he was, and she broke it off.

Despite their messy breakup, Ingrid will still appear virtually at Tell All to discuss what led to their relationship’s demise.

Loren and Faith were another relationship failure this season. Loren wasn’t faithful to his Filipina girlfriend, contracting an STD as a result.

Loren was broke, jobless, and wanted an open relationship – all things that turned Faith off big time.

Eventually, Faith had enough of Loren’s behavior, and she cut ties with her American boyfriend.

But as we’ll see on Sunday, Loren didn’t learn from his mistakes and admits that he hooked up with the same woman who gave him gonorrhea.

Veah attends the Tell All virtually

Interestingly, neither Veah nor Sunny will attend the Tell All in person.

Previews show them both on video screens during their segment, raising questions about their relationship.

But during a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Veah revealed that her health was to blame and that she would share details in her upcoming book.

Joe and Magda are the last couple in the mix, and it looks like Joe will appear in person while his Polish girlfriend will take the stage virtually to revisit their up-and-down relationship.

The Tell All will air in four segments, kicking off Sunday night

This season’s Tell All is slated to be a four-parter, per IMBd.

IMDb shares episode summaries for this season’s Tell All. Pic credit: IMDb.com

According to the site, Part 1 will reveal “shocking revelations.” In Part 2, Joe will share why he almost missed his flight to Poland, Veah and Adnan get into it over religious beliefs, Brian drops a “bombshell” about Ingrid, Niles storms off stage, and a scuffle ensues backstage.

Part 3 will see Veah face major heat for bringing her ex-boyfriend to South Africa, and Vanja will reveal the “shocking betrayal” involving Josko.

The fourth and final segment teases an “epic conclusion” of the Tell All, with never-before-seen footage of Joey leaving everyone speechless.

Part 1 kicks off Sunday night, January 12, at its normal time, 8/7c, on TLC, with the network hinting that it’s going to be a “wild ride!”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.