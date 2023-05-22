90 Day Fiance viewers bash Shaun Robinson for not asking hard-hitting questions at The Other Way Tell All

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All is underway, and, as is the case with every season, there is a lot to unpack.

Six new couples joined the Season 4 cast, bringing the dramatic storylines that 90 Day Fiance viewers have come to expect.

90 Day Fiance viewers have also come to expect to see Shaun Robinson serving as the Tell All’s host, where she joins the castmates on stage to get them to spill all of the tea.

However, this season, 90 Day Fiance viewers were less than impressed with Shaun’s interrogative skills.

Many felt as though Shaun held back when she could have gone to town, pressing the cast with more pertinent questions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Disgruntled 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers headed to Twitter following Sunday night’s episode where they sounded off.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers wanted Shaun Robinson to press the cast harder during the Tell All

“Shaun has been doing such a poor job, she could disappear after a commercial break and we wouldn’t notice,” tweeted one unhappy viewer.

One viewer complained about Shaun’s performance as host. Pic credit: @anfisasredbag/Twitter

Others felt that Shaun needed to dig more with Kris Foster and address her shoving Jeymi Noguera during the scene that played during their segment.

When a clip of Kris shoving Jeymi played back, rather than directly addressing her getting physical, Shaun asked her, “Kris, what do you think watching that back?”

Kris responded by explaining how she deals with anger, which is leaving a situation, but didn’t address putting her hands on Jeymi.

“Uh, why isn’t Shaun telling Kris it’s not okay to shove another human being?” asked one Twitter user. “This is why she sucks as a host, she never truly challenges people.”

Another viewer slammed Shaun for not pressing Kris about shoving Jeymi. Pic credit: @jenjihere/Twitter

Echoing the sentiment, another 90 Day Fiance viewer tweeted, “I want Shaun to ask Kris about pushing Jeymi.”

Yet another viewer questioned why Shaun didn’t address Kris pushing Jeymi. Pic credit: @mooktheeone/Twitter

Another fan of the show felt they were better equipped to host the show since Shaun didn’t ask “the right questions.”

“Shaun getting on my nerves as a host per every tell all,” expressed another critic, pointing out that Shaun didn’t push for more answers regarding Kris and Jeymi’s argument over not paying rent.

One viewer expressed their distaste for Shaun’s hosting job. Pic credit: @simplyChels1/Twitter

Noting that the audience would have liked to see Shaun ask Kris about her “obvious pill addiction,” another 90 Day Fiance critic noted that instead, Shaun asked Debbie Aguero about her sex life.

The audience: “we want you to ask Kris’s about her obvious pill addiction”



Shaun: “Debbie when was the last time you were in an intimate relationship?”#90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/8csLqGR2ds — Craig Washington (@craigwash82) May 22, 2023

Shaun has faced harsh criticism for her Tell All hosting duties, but she isn’t bothered

This isn’t the first time Shaun has come under fire from 90 Day Fiance viewers. She’s received criticism on social media for years and 90 Day Fiance viewers have taken it as far as requesting her to be replaced.

However, in 2021, Shaun made it clear that she wasn’t bothered by her naysayers. She shared a post on Instagram that sent a clear message to her haters.

“You don’t like me? Okay, well… Sending thoughts and prayers,” she wrote.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.