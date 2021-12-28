90 Day Fiance: Here’s why people think Russ and Paola are expecting baby number 2

Are Russ and Paola Mayfield expecting another child? Pic credit: TLC

People are convinced that 90 Day Fiance couple Paola and Russ Mayfield are expecting baby number two, and it’s their recent family photo that dropped some clues.

Eagle-eyed fans noted a recent family photo that Paola shared on her page during their holiday celebration. However, it wasn’t Russ, Paola, or even cute baby Axel that people were focused on; it was the presents in the background.

The Colombian beauty shared a series of photos from the events of Christmas day. In some of the photos, the family cuddled up on their couch with their beautifully decorated tree in the background.

Presents were also piled up neatly on the floor as the trio smiled happily for the photo. While people were excited to see Paola, Russ, and their son looking like one big happy family again, they also took note of the gift bags in clear view.

Are Russ and Paola Mayfield expecting baby number two?

Speculation started to run wild after Paola posted a series of family photos from Christmas day. However, the gift bags sitting in the corner raised eyebrows, and now people seem to think that the couple is expecting.

Among the three gifts visible in the photo, two, in particular, stood out. One large purple gift bag had a bunny on the front, accompanied by the words “Hello Baby.”

Another smaller bag had pictures of a tricycle, a tiny car, and a baby rocking chair.

Once Paola’s Instagram followers caught wind of the gift bags, they assumed it was a hint that the newly reunited couple was expecting another baby. Many people commented on the post and even congratulated Russ and Paola on the baby news.

Russ and Paola get contratulatory messages about rumored second child

The 90 Day Fiance stars have not confirmed or denied the latest rumor that they are expecting baby number two. However, that hasn’t stopped Instagram followers from commenting on the post and sending congratulatory messages.

The post has garnered many comments and questions about whether Axel is about to become a big brother.

“Hey r u pregnant? I see hello baby bags by the tree? Congrats n merry christmas” wrote someone in the comments.

“Hmmm, are you having another baby?? The gifts in the pictures definitely made me wonder if they were a clue [emoji],” added another Instagram user.

Pic credit: @Paola_mayfield/Instagram

One commenter wrote, “Congratulations on the new baby [heart emojis]”

Meanwhile, someone else added, “I think somebody’s announcing [they’re] pregnant”

Pic credit: @Paola_mayfield/Instagram

Do you think Russ and Paola are expecting another child, or are we reading too much into it?

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.