90 Day Fiance: Here’s why Kalani Faagata is desperate to sell her Utah home

Kalani explained why she wants out of Utah and wants to move back to California. Pic credit: @asuelupulaa/Instagram

Kalani Faagata explained to 90 Day Fiance viewers why she desperately wants to leave Utah and move back to California.

Amid a recent lull in her social media activity, Kalani has returned to interacting with her fans again.

The Savage X Fenty ambassador opened up the lines of communication and spilled the tea on living in Utah, where she currently resides with her kids, Oliver and Kennedy, and presumably with her estranged husband, Asuelu Pulaa.

Kalani recently made it clear that she’s unhappy in her current state of Utah and longs to return to her home state of California.

Opening up to her fans in her Instagram Stories recently, Kalani answered a question from a curious fan who asked about her current living situation.

“How do you like living in Utah, if you could pick any state to live in which would it be?” they asked the 34-year-old mom of two.

Kalani Faagata explains to 90 Day Fiance fans why she wants to leave Utah and return to California

Kalani didn’t mince words in her reply and explained why she is over The Beehive State and ready to return to her roots in The Golden State.

“I deeply detest it,” Kalani said of Utah. “If you ever wondered what it’d be like to live in Satan’s a**crack, look no further than Southern Utah!” she wrote, along with a pic of herself and her sons enjoying a pool day in Long Beach, California.

Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Next, Kalani expressed why she misses California, citing the seashore, local theme parks, and the absence of racist remarks, which she claims her family has been subject to while living in Utah.

Kalani continued, “Please someone buy my house so I can move back to California. I need the beach, Disneyland and for no one to call family members the n-word. Amen 🙏 ✨MANIFESTING✨.”

Kalani hinted at ‘lots of changes’ earlier this year

Utah is heavily populated by the Mormon community, accounting for roughly 62% of its 3.1 million residents. Kalani is familiar with the Mormon religion, as she was raised in it. However, she disagrees with Mormonism’s teachings as an adult and told her followers that she has chosen not to raise Oliver and Kennedy with religion.

Earlier this year, Kalani hinted at “lots of changes” coming to her and her sons’ lives in the near future, further fueling the rumors that she and Asuelu have called it quits.

In March 2022, Kalani revealed during an Instagram Q&A, “We are doing well. Lots of changes coming for us in the next few weeks/months that I hope will make everyone happier.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.