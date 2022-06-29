90 Day Fiance: Here’s why Juliana Custodio may never show her baby’s face on social media

Juliana Custodio explained to 90 Day Fiance fans why they may never see her baby’s face on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio has loved showing off her baby bump on social media but recently revealed to fans that they may never get to see what her baby looks like.

Juliana interacted with 90 Day fans on Instagram and voiced that she was considering not sharing her baby’s identity publically.

She cited the hate that she has been getting and rumors that have been circulating just by sharing her pregnancy as reasons for her decision to potentially hide her baby from social media.

Juliana has received criticism within the 90 Day community for the nasty and public way things ended with her Season 7 now-ex-husband, Michael Jessen.

Conversely, she has a lot of supporters who have commended her for standing up for herself and finding a healthy path that has worked for her.

Juliana Custodio tells 90 Day Fiance fans they may never see her baby’s face

During a Q&A with 90 Day Fiance fans on Instagram, Juliana fielded a question that asked, “Lol are we going to see the baby’s face? (heart eyes and bashful emojis).”

In her response, Juliana wrote, “Still not sure. My pregnancy was a perfect opportunity for some people to use it to spread lies about me and my child, for the simple fact that they couldn’t let go or accept that it was over.”

Juliana finished by saying, “I chose to ignore and enjoy my pregnancy, but the hate and horrible messages I got, got me thinking…”

While Juliana didn’t name names or go into detail about the hate she received, it is clear that she has felt harassed in general during her pregnancy.

Based on what Juliana conveyed, it’s possible that 90 Day fans may not get the chance to see what her baby looks like or get to take part in enjoying Juliana’s motherhood posts.

Juliana Custodio has shared her entire pregnancy with 90 Day Fiance fans

Juliana shared that she had a new boyfriend and was pregnant within one month of leaving Michael Jessen.

Since then, she has dedicated most of her Instagram to sharing pregnancy updates as well as tips and tricks she has learned being pregnant.

Juliana has shared countless baby bump pictures and done several promotions for different brands catered to pregnant women.

