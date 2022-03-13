90 Day Fiance: Hazel Cagalitan shows off her dance moves as she celebrates her birthday

90 Day Fiance star Hazel Cagalitan celebrates her 30th birthday. Pic credit: TLC

Hazel Cagalitan, who rose to reality fame during Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, seems to have a lot to celebrate lately.

She recently split from her husband, Tarik Myers, after an explosive argument filled with accusations of abuse, led them to a messy break up. However, the separation was short-lived. Just after the new year, the couple announced they had reconciled, and were once again back together.

Now, after a year of marriage, and settling into life in America, the Before the 90 Days alum is celebrating another milestone in life – turning 30.

90 Day Fiance alum Hazel Cagalitan celebrates her birthday with a dance

Hazel took to her social media to share with the world that she has now entered her 30’s. In a short video she posted, the Philippines native is seen wearing a long-sleeved white dress, casually dancing to the song Happy Birthday to Me.

She captioned her video saying, “It’s my Happy 30th birthday today. I don’t get older, I get better and beautiful.”

Hazel can be seen laughing in the video as she sways her hips and her waist length hair flows in the wind behind her.

Hazel shares her Pisces energy with another Before the 90 Days star, Kim Menzies who also celebrates her birthday on the same day.

A look inside Hazel and Tarik’s relationship

When Tarik initially met Hazel, she was still living in the Philippines and was a bit unsure of their relationship. Tarik visited her in her homeland, and eventually proposed after she agreed to continue their relationship in America.

They had some struggles in the beginning, including Hazel not wanting to be away from her young son, and the two figuring out how to communicate with one another in a healthy way. They argued over ex-lovers, finances, and their plans for the future. Eventually, they got married, settling in Virginia.

At the end of 2021, the couple hit a rough patch in their relationship and called it quits. At the time, Hazel allegedly left Tarik to be in another state with friends. The exact details of why they split were unknown, but accusations of abuse from Hazel were made. Additionally, Tarik filed for bankruptcy in early 2021 creating speculations that the couple may have been facing financial troubles.

Despite their disagreements, the couple decided to give their relationship another shot, and brought in the new year together. Since then, Hazel has taken back her claims of abuse stating she “used the wrong word” and has apologized to Tarik for the misunderstanding. The two now remain together in Virginia and will celebrate two years of marriage this summer.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.