90 Day Fiance: Has Corey Rathgeber’s relationship with Evelin Villegas’ sisters changed?

There may be a sign that Corey Rathgeber’s relationship with Evelin Villegas’ sisters is changing. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Corey Rathgeber has had a notoriously bad relationship with his now-wife Evelin Villegas’ sisters, Lesly and Lipsi.

They have pranked him, spoken out against him to their family and Evelin, and made it known to Corey that they did not like him at all.

Despite their position towards Corey, Lesly and Lipsi have had to be around him because Evelin accepted him as her husband. Evelin even made Lesly the officiant of their wedding even though Corey was upset with the idea because he knew Lesly didn’t like him.

In any case, Corey’s relationship with Evelin’s sisters might be changing if Corey’s recent Instagram Story shares are any indication.

Corey shared a video of him walking with Evelin, Lesly, Lipsi, and another girl as they all appeared to be smiling, happy, and dressed up. Corey tagged all the women in his post.

The following clip was a video of Evelin’s that Corey reshared that showed the group all happy and drinking together in what looked like a nice restaurant.

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas have been through drama in their relationship

Part of the reason why Evelin’s sisters have not liked Corey is because he and Evelin have a very checkered past in their relationship.

They have broken up and got back together several times. Evelin hooked up with people during their breaks, but her sisters had a problem with Corey over him hooking up with a woman named Jenny on their latest break.

Furthermore, Corey tried to pursue fellow 90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Lima during a break from Evelin, and that situation infuriated Evelin. So much so that she even walked out when the incident was brought up during 90 Day Fiance: Love Games.

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas may be close to starting a new chapter

When Corey and Evelin were on 90 Day Diaries, they discussed that Corey was not able to get a visa to stay in Ecuador and would have to apply again back in America. He asked Evelin if he could file for the spousal visa and have her go back with him.

After her sisters told her not to do that and she talked about her own reservations and previous bad experiences in America, Evelin decided to tell Corey that she would join him.

Since Corey and Evelin appear to be in Ecuador still, it is unclear what is going on with their potential move at this point.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.