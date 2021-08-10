90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s Megan Potthast slams trolls for claiming she’s on drugs

Megan Potthast calls out trolls for claiming she’s on drugs. Pic credit: TLC

Megan Potthast is having a bad start to the week. First, she got slammed for her behavior on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and now she’s being accused of doing drugs. However, Megan is calling out the trolls making these claims and she’s vehemently denying the drug allegations.

Megan has been feeling the heat recently but it seems a few social media users took things too far by commenting on her small frame and attributing it to drug use. So she hit back on social media and made it known that body-shaming is not okay and neither is accusing someone of being on drugs.

Megan Potthast calls drug claims ‘disgusting’

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member took to social media to set the record straight about her supposed use of drugs to maintain her slender figure.

Megan shared a video talking about the nasty claims, and she had a message for the trolls.

“DRUGS KILL, destroy lives and ruin families. I’ve never even done drugs so to be accused of using these horrible substances is disgusting!” wrote Megan in her Instagram post. “Talk about body shaming! Now if you’re thin you’re on something?!”

“Can’t imagine spreading such horrible lies about someone you don’t even know!” she added.

Megan’s hashtags were quite telling as well. “#saynotodrugs #stopbodyshaming #youdonthavetolikeme #addictionkills #stopspreadinglies,” she wrote.

Megan Potthast calls out the haters

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member kept her video short and to the point while addressing the haters on Instagram regarding their drug claims.

“It’s just never been my thing, not into it, so not approved by me,” said Megan in the clip. She also wrote a message before posting the video, which reads, “Drugs? When haters say I do drugs because I’m thin or because they think I look older than 37.”

After getting a ton of comments in response to her post, Megan had a few more things to say and she reiterated the point about never using drugs.

One Instagram follower told her not to listen to people on the internet and the TLC star responded, ” I have a problem with people saying I do drugs because I’m totally against drugs! I’ve seen it destroy lives…”

While she got a lot of support from her followers Megan also got some clapbacks as well. One person wrote, “It’s not about body shaming, it’s about you being shameful.”

“So you spread horrible lies about someone because you don’t agree with them? That’s shameful lol,” responded Megan.

Despite some haters in her comments, the TLC cast member got a lot of support from her followers after sharing the post and putting the trolls in their place.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.