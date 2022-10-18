90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers weigh in on Sumit and Jenny’s bedroom mishap

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are reacting to Jenny and Sumit’s bedroom situation. Pic credit: @sumitjenny/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have been watching Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh try out new things to spice up their sex life.

Their most recent attempt, however, ended with strange and laughable results.

When recounting their bedroom activity from the night before, Sumit said that when Jenny was doing the cowgirl position on him that they learned in Kama Sutra yoga, she “broke my stomach.”

He said she sat on his stomach, and it resulted in a “navel displacement, diarrhea,” and they had to call the doctor to pray for Sumit.

Happily Ever After? viewers are having a field day with this wild and comical situation and have been reacting on social media.

Many 90 Day fans have been puzzled by what went on in Jenny and Sumit’s bedroom, and the memes and comments coming from it have been hilarious.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten

On Instagram, one 90 Day fan page made a joke about Sumit and Jenny’s bedroom mishap. They shared a clip of Sumit saying, “And she sit on me and my stomach. And broke my stomach.”

In the caption, they added, “When your plan to turn her into a freak in the sheets backfires and now you have a broken belly button & diarrhea.”

Another fan account shared a clip of the scene when Sumit was talking about what went down.

In the caption, they questioned, “Wait up – is it possible that this closeted mama’s boy & his geriatric wife are having such vigorous S€x that a doctor is needed ?”

Yet another fan page shared a different clip of the same scene and commented over the video, “This just keeps escalating.”

In the caption, they remarked, “At least Jenny can go back to starfishing now.”

In the comments of that post, other Happily Ever After? viewers weighed in.

One critic asked, “Why does anyone need to know this Info? 😂😂😂.”

Another commented, “Leaking 😂.”

There was an onlooker who exclaimed, “I died and came back to life during this scene you CANNOT MAKE THIS UP!”

Jenny wants Sumit to get the US spousal visa

Sumit and Jenny have been on their honeymoon, and Jenny brought up the fact that she wants to apply for a spousal visa so Sumit could go to America with her.

Sumit privately said he had no desire to leave India and leave his parents behind.

It is likely that the pair will have a further conversation on the topic, and Sumit might tell Jenny then about his real feelings about going to America.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.